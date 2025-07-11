PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Robert MacIntyre battles to make cut in home event, Collin Morikawa leads big names to miss cut at Genesis Scottish Open

    Written by Paul Hodowanic

    Robert MacIntyre couldn’t call his second round anything other than “absolutely terrible,” though he couldn’t help but crack a smile that he would be around for the weekend despite it.

    On a day that much of the field took advantage of benign conditions at The Renaissance Club, MacIntyre had to grind just to make the cut on the number. A double bogey at the par-4 13th jeopardized the defending champion’s chances, but MacIntyre picked up unlikely birdies at the par-3 14th and 17th holes and rolled in a 3-foot par putt on the 18th to finish at 1-under at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    “That was just a poor day's golf, but I managed to fight it out,” MacIntyre said.


    MacIntyre struggled with a two-way miss off the tee that nearly cost him. MacIntyre missed well left of the fairway at the 13th and was unable to find his ball, leading to a double bogey. Then at the par-5 16th, the last good scoring chance, MacIntyre blew his drive right of the fairway and failed to make birdie.

    “It's one of the worst shots I've hit all year,” MacInytre said of his shot on 13.

    But MacIntyre continued to fight, spurred on by a rowdy Scottish crowd intent on willing MacIntyre into the weekend. When MacIntyre stuffed his approach to 6 feet on 17, he only knew how good it was because of the crowd’s reaction. And when his putt dropped on the 18th to secure his fate, the Scottish faithful let out one of the biggest roars of the day.

    There were no roars when Collin Morikawa finished, the highest-ranked player in the field to miss the cut. Morikawa was right on the cutline through nine holes, but finished in 5-over 40 to squander any chance of a weekend tee time. Aldrich Potgieter (2-over) and J.J. Spaun (2-over) highlighted the other big names to miss the cut.

    Justin Thomas nearly added his name to that list of notables, but he hit his approach to 4 feet at the 18th and holed the birdie to finish 1-under and inside the cut. It’s Morikawa’s first missed cut in an individual stroke play event since the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, more than 16 months ago.

    R2
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    2

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T6

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T6

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T6

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T12

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T12

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*
