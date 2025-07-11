Rory McIlroy plays himself into form, contends with 65 at Genesis Scottish Open

Of particular importance to McIlroy this week was making the proper adjustments to links conditions after a full six months stateside. On Thursday, he struggled with his speed on the greens and with certain crosswind shots. But without a breath of wind during the outward nine on Friday morning, McIlroy charged with five birdies to turn in 5-under 30. He made three birdie putts outside 10 feet in that stretch, doing well to lessen any concern about the green speeds.