Five things to know for final round of Genesis Scottish Open
7 Min Read
Rory McIlroy muscles out of thick stuff to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
Written by Paul Hodowanic
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – The Genesis Scottish Open has delivered since becoming a co-sanctioned event on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, with Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre claiming the title in the three years.
It’s once again set up to be a dramatic Sunday at The Renaissance Club. McIlroy is the favorite to win the event once again, co-leading through 54 holes alongside unproven American Chris Gotterup.
Due to forecasted fog in the area, tee times for Sunday’s final round were adjusted. Players will play off of split tees in threesomes, with the tournament expected to end at approximately 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local time).
Here are five storylines to know, and follow, for the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open.
1. McIlroy in rejuvenated form
For the first time since the Masters, McIlroy said his game feels like it did leading up to that crowning achievement. McIlroy tied the round of the day Saturday at The Renaissance Club, a 4-under 66 to vault into a share of the 54-hole lead at the Genesis Scottish Open.
McIlroy has been in an understandable lull since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters, lacking motivation to practice and compete now that he crested the one mountain he still hoped to peak.
That fire has returned ahead of The Open Championship in his native Northern Ireland, with McIlroy intent on doing better than he did in 2019, when he missed the cut at Royal Portrush. That, and some time off over the last month, has McIlroy rejuvenated.
And how he can test his current form under pressure, ideal preparation for this year’s final major championship next week.
Rory McIlroy nearly holes it from rough, makes tough birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
McIlroy’s readjustment to links golf has been gradual this week. He struggled with his pace on the greens and crosswind shots in the first round. He addressed the speed concerns with a dazzling Friday 65, but didn’t have a chance to address the crosswind shots with rather benign conditions in the second round. The wind returned for Saturday’s round and McIlroy held up better than anyone else, shooting a back-nine 32 in the windiest conditions.
“I feel like I controlled my ball flight well today in the little bit of wind that was out there and my speed is pretty good on the greens,” he said. “My lag putting has been good. All the things you need to do well on links golf to succeed.”
McIlroy’s game is rounding into form at exactly the right time, and he’ll attempt to do something he’s never done: Win the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship back to back.
2. Gotterup going for career victory
Gotterup rocketed up the leaderboard with a course-record-tying 61 on Friday in the easiest conditions of the week. But he has stayed on the top of the leaderboard ahead of the final round because of his play in the hardest.
Gotterup, largely unproven in these big moments, held up to Saturday’s pressure, shaking off a slow start to finish even-par for the day and remain in a share of the lead.
Gotterup won the only other event he held a share of the lead or better in – the 2024 OneFlight Myrtle Beach Classic. That win can give him the confidence that he can do it again, though the competition will be stiffer. He will play in the final pairing with major champions McIlroy and Wyndham Clark.
Chris Gotterup rattles the flag for near ace, expands lead at Genesis Scottish Open
Gotterup was in need of a week like this. He’s 88th in the FedExCup, outside of the top-70 threshold for the FedExCup Playoffs and the top-50 threshold for Signature Events. He’s not even assured another tee time in Europe other than the final round, currently not in the field for The Open. That could change with a solid final round, and he doesn’t even need to win to make it happen …
3. The Open Championship qualifying spots on the line
Gotterup is not alone in his quest for a spot in The Open Championship. Three spots in the field remain for Royal Portrush and they will be awarded to the top-three finishers at the Genesis Scottish Open, not otherwise exempt.
As of now, this is who is projected to earn a spot, and the others in contention.
1. Chris Gotterup, 11-under
2. Jake Knapp, 9-under
3. Matti Schmid, 7-under
T4. Nicolai Højgaard, 6-under
T4. Andy Sullivan, 6-under
T4. Francesco Laporta, 6-under
7. Victor Perez, 5-under
8. Grant Forrest, 4-under
Gotterup and Knapp are in a good position, but it’s wide open behind the two Americans. As the back nine comes around Sunday, there’s more on the line than the winner and plenty of reason for certain players to be optimistic.
4. Struggling stars lurk, can any turn the tide with a win?
It hasn’t been a banner year for Wyndham Clark or Matt Fitzpatrick, though both are in position to reverse their fortunes this week. At 9-under, Clark and Fitzpatrick are both two shots back.
Neither player has spent much time in contention this year. Clark hasn’t finished inside the top 15 of any event since March. His major year has been disappointing, a T46 at the Masters his best finish. At 79th in the FedExCup, the Playoffs aren’t assured for the former U.S. Open champion, nor are next year’s Signature Events. That heightens the stakes for Clark, hoping to ease the tension of the season’s impending end.
“I’m just excited to be in this position,” Clark said. “I haven’t put four good rounds together all year, so I’m really more just looking into that, putting in a good round and seeing where I am at the end of the round.”
Fitzpatrick’s woes are only marginally better. At 73rd in the FedExCup, he’s in a slightly better position for the FedExCup Playoffs, though he’d miss them if they began earlier this week. His form has improved in recent starts with two top 10s in his last five events, including a T8 at the PGA Championship. Fitzpatrick’s iron play has powered the improvement, though he had an off day with his approach on Saturday. A chance at contention on Sunday will almost surely require better ball striking from the Englishman.
Matt Fitzpatrick rolls in eagle putt at Genesis Scottish Open
“I feel like more confident in my game and the shots that I'm hitting,” Fitzpatrick said. “I definitely feel like there's been some good underlying performances that haven't necessarily equalled the results but I feel like that's one of those you've got to stay patient and keep doing what you're doing if you feel like it's on the right track, and that's where I feel like I'm going.”
Ludvig Åberg is also on the outskirts of contention, though it could have been so much better for the Swede. Åberg was 11-under after his 11th hole, then went bogey-triple-bogey to free-fall down the leaderboard. Åberg won The Genesis Invitational earlier this season but has battled his swing since. It’s still a work in progress, as evidenced by his Saturday afternoon struggles.
5. Scheffler’s unexpected putting concerns
For the first time since Scottie Scheffler reached the top of the sport, putting has not been a concern for the world No. 1. Scheffler ranks inside the top 15 in Strokes Gained: Putting this season, turning what was a weakness into an inarguable strength.
But while Scheffler’s putting has proven sustainable in the U.S., it hasn’t translated across the pond. Scheffler has lost strokes in each of his last five starts at the Genesis Scottish Open/The Open Championship, dating back to 2022.
It’s holding him back again this week, ranked 64th of 79 players who made the cut. Scheffler showed frustration multiple times throughout Saturday’s round as he squandered chances and left himself at 6-under, five back of the lead.
“At the beginning (of the round), I was really unhappy with it,” Scheffler said of his putter. “I feel like I hit a lot of good putts out there and the ball’s just dodging the hole today.”
Though the trend extends beyond one round. If Scheffler hopes to contend Sunday at The Renaissance Club, or next week at Royal Portrush, he will need to find the same comfort on links greens as he does back home in America. That will be fascinating to watch in his final round.