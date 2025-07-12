Five things to know for final round of Genesis Scottish Open

Fitzpatrick’s woes are only marginally better. At 73rd in the FedExCup, he’s in a slightly better position for the FedExCup Playoffs, though he’d miss them if they began earlier this week. His form has improved in recent starts with two top 10s in his last five events, including a T8 at the PGA Championship. Fitzpatrick’s iron play has powered the improvement, though he had an off day with his approach on Saturday. A chance at contention on Sunday will almost surely require better ball striking from the Englishman.