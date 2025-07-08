Genesis Scottish Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff
The Genesis Scottish Open, featuring a $9 million purse, will be played at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The course measures 7,282 yards and plays to a par of 70. Last year's champion Robert MacIntyre, won his national open by one stroke over Adam Scott in dramatic fashion.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Xander Schauffele highlight a field stacked with PGA TOUR and DP World Tour stars.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon, GOLF Channel; noon-3 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ (Streams 1-2):
- Thursday-Friday
- Stream 1 (featured groups): 3:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Stream 2 (featured group): 3:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 4:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Featured groups (Stream 1)
- 3:28 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Robert Macintyre, Adam Scott
- 3:39 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Martin Couvra
- 8:54 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood, Connor Syme
Featured group (Stream 2)
- 3:17 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas, Laurie Canter
- 8:43 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
FRIDAY
Featured groups (Stream 1)
- 3:28 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
- 3:39 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood, Connor Syme
- 8:43 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Robert Macintyre, Adam Scott
Featured group (Stream 2)
- 3:17 a.m.: Aldrich Potgieter, Ryan Fox, Justin Rose
- 8:54 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Martin Couvra
