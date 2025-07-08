PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Genesis Scottish Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time best shots from Genesis Scottish Open

    Written by Staff

    The Genesis Scottish Open, featuring a $9 million purse, will be played at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The course measures 7,282 yards and plays to a par of 70. Last year's champion Robert MacIntyre, won his national open by one stroke over Adam Scott in dramatic fashion.

    World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Xander Schauffele highlight a field stacked with PGA TOUR and DP World Tour stars.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon, GOLF Channel; noon-3 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ (Streams 1-2):

    • Thursday-Friday
      • Stream 1 (featured groups): 3:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
      • Stream 2 (featured group): 3:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 4:15 a.m.-3 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Featured groups (Stream 1)

    • 3:28 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Robert Macintyre, Adam Scott
    • 3:39 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Martin Couvra
    • 8:54 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood, Connor Syme

    Featured group (Stream 2)

    • 3:17 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas, Laurie Canter
    • 8:43 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

    FRIDAY

    Featured groups (Stream 1)

    • 3:28 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
    • 3:39 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood, Connor Syme
    • 8:43 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Robert Macintyre, Adam Scott

    Featured group (Stream 2)

    • 3:17 a.m.: Aldrich Potgieter, Ryan Fox, Justin Rose
    • 8:54 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Martin Couvra

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jul 8, 2025

    Schauffele trying to flush what feels like his worst season

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 8, 2025

    Smotherman is #TOURBound after two victories, additional trio of top-10s

    #TOURBound
    Image for article.
    Jul 8, 2025

    Concert Golf Partners’ The Club at Pasadera joins the TPC Network, renamed ‘TPC Monterey at Pasadera’

    Latest
