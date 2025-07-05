Max Homa, Davis Thompson gear into position on higher-scoring Saturday at John Deere Classic

“Excited to go compete,” he said, after losing his second round lead with a two-birdie, two-bogey frontside but finishing fast after a pep talk from his caddie at the turn. Thompson’s four backside birdies, including at 17 and 18, keyed a 4-under Saturday round of 67 that made him leader of the pack again. “I was kind of trending last year coming into this tournament and obviously played well. This year kind of feels the same way. I can't really focus on last year, but excited to be in this position again.”