Brian Campbell turns doubt into victory at John Deere Classic
Brian Campbell’s Round 4 winning highlights from John Deere Classic
Written by Craig DeVrieze
SILVIS, Ill. — Time and again while working his way to the title of John Deere Classic champion this week, just three hours north of his college haunts at the University of Illinois, Brian Campbell heard the encouraging chants of “I-L-L.”
As often as he could, Campbell readily finished the call-and-response with the familiar “I-N-I."
Yet, as Campbell prevailed over 14-year veteran Emiliano Grillo in a one-hole playoff for his second playoff win in less than seven months, that six-letter collegiate battle cry was missing one very essential modifier.
They are the Fighting Illini, and few of his fellow grads better embody the fight.
In adding the John Deere title to his resume Sunday at TPC Deere Run following his February victory at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Campbell joined Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, 2023 John Deere winner Sepp Straka and Ben Griffin in a quartet of two-time 2025 winners.
He vaulted to 28th in FedExCup standings and 55th in the Official World Golf Rankings. And, in his second full season on TOUR, the 32-year-old California native can even can ponder the longshot possibility of joining the U.S. side at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black this fall.
In that sense, Brian Campbell is an overnight sensation at least eight years in the making.
Brian Campbell’s interview after winning John Deere
Between his rookie TOUR campaign in 2016-17 and his second shot at the big leagues, Campbell spent seven years in the golfing wilderness. He battled to get back through multiple injuries and a myriad of disappointments on the Korn Ferry Tour and elsewhere, wondering at least once if had the internal fortitude and game to find his way back.
“I've worked my entire life to be in this position, and unfortunately we had a couple years there where it wasn't looking so good,” he admitted. “You have to start thinking about ‘Am I going do something else?’”
His doubts came to a head during the second stage of PGA TOUR Q-School three years ago when made a quintuple bogey on a par 3.
“I thought my career was over in that moment,” he said. “That night just kind of had a talk with myself. Said, ‘You know what, whatever happens is okay. Trust yourself.’
“The next round I went out there and shot 8-under and got myself right back in there. I guess I was like, maybe golf is not over for me. That moment was when everything changed.”
Time and again, he called on that sense of resolve, and he needed it again in a wild final round at TPC Deere Run, when the low scoring that had typified past Quad Cities events but had largely been missing through the first three rounds came back with a vengeance.
Early on, the leaderboard was popping like a Fourth of July fireworks display, with 11 early starters charging from the back or middle with rounds of 65 or lower.
Intermittent showers greeted third-round leaders and slowed the scoring, and the leaderboard tightened. Defending champion and third-round leader Davis Thompson failed to fire, and challengers like six-time winner Max Homa, two-time winner Grillo and a handful of others took the lead, then fell back.
Campbell had the lead himself on the 15th tee, where he stood 6-under par and bogey-free on the day before a wild drive found the tree-lined hazard, and a double-bogey put him in arrears again.
“Just made a bad swing,” he said. “I think the humidity made me slip, and I knew it was in the hazard from the start. I just kind of accepted it, and I was like, 'You know what, we're still in this. There (are) a lot of holes left that I actually really like.'"
So, the fighter from Illini-land fought back again. A birdie at the par-5 17th put him in front again, but he narrowly missed a winning birdie bid at 18 and found himself in a playoff after Grillo birdied 17 and even more narrowly missed his birdie bid from 38 feet, 6 inches at No. 18.
In the playoff, Campbell found the 18th fairway, something he hadn’t done in Mexico with a drive that was bound for timber out-of-bounds, but bounced back into the fairway to key his win over Aldrich Potgieter.
Brian Campbell taps in for par to win John Deere
This time, Grillo drove into the trees right of the 18th fairway and sent his approach bounding to the back fringe after Campbell hit his approach to 16 feet. Campbell’s two-putt par sealed the win when Grillo failed to get up and down.
Campbell joined Fighting Illini legend Steve Stricker, who won three straight at TPC Deere Run from 2009-11, in the John Deere Classic's winner’s circle. He was an Illinois commit and watched from his California home when Stricker sealed the last of those wins with and epic birdie from a fairway bunker
“I'm just so proud to be in the same conversation as Steve Stricker. I've looked up to him even before college started,” he said.
Campbell’s 18-under 266 was the highest winning score at TPC Deere Run since Bryson DeChambeau prevailed with the same number in 2018. It still felt magical to him.
“So thrilled to be here,” he said. “Magic does happen at the John Deere.”