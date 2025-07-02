Can it be four in a row for John Deere Classic's 'Trophy House'?

“I think that's more for you guys,” Denny McCarthy said of the ongoing story of the Airbnb just a few miles from TPC Deere Run, where three John Deere winners in succession have wiled away their off-course hours in the company of six fellow competitors. “We just do it because it's fun. We're all good buddies and we like hanging out outside of the golf course. Obviously, it's turned into a little bit of a story.”