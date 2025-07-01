Ben Griffin’s under John Deere Classic radar no more
Written by Craig DeVrieze
SILVIS, Ill. — Ben Griffin came in under the radar in the final round of the 2024 John Deere Classic, firing a day’s best 9-under 62 that lifted him from a tie for 12th to start the day into a finishing share of fifth place.
He is under the radar no more.
With two wins and a best-in-field No. 6 standing in the 2025 FedExCup points race, Griffin is an early favorite to go home this week with the leaping deer trophy.
“Yeah, it feels good,” the 29-year-old North Carolinian said of his newfound profile. “I mean, it's what every player wants. They want to be the hottest guy going into the event and the best player. My game feels really good and I'm excited.”
He’s certainly not taking success for granted in his third full season on the PGA TOUR following three early seasons fighting for his card. In fact, that’s why he’s back at TPC Deere Run.
“Yeah, some guys will win and maybe change their schedule up, take some time off and maybe try to celebrate or relax or whatnot,” he said. “I'm trying to take advantage of the fact that I'm playing really good golf and there's still a lot to play for every single week on TOUR.”
Of particular interest are the 1,800 points in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings that this week’s winner will take away on Sunday. Griffin is in eighth place entering the week, two spots shy of an automatic berth and one ahead of Captain Keegan Bradley.
Possibly no golfer short of Scottie Scheffler has been in better form than Griffin over the past three months. Griffin has finished in the top 15 in seven of his past nine starts, including wins at the Charles Schwab Challenge and, in the company of pal Andrew Novak, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event. There’s also a runner-up finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, a T8 in the PGA Championship and a share of tenth at the U.S. Open.
Naturally, he has heard from Captain Bradley, and believes his good form heading into the stretch run has made the prospects of being one of six captain’s picks more than solid.
But, again, he’s taking nothing for granted.
“I don't want to necessarily rely on being a captain’s pick,” he said. “I do feel like if I continue to play really good golf, if I was just outside the six, I'd be pretty confident that I'd have a chance of being on that team. But I definitely want to be in that six.
“And every single week, every single dollar you earn goes for those Ryder Cup totals. So, I'm trying to get as high up on that list as possible. And the only way to get higher is to play more.”
And not just play more. Play well more.
Success has changed his expectations as he steps on the first tee each week, Griffin conceded.
“It's not that it's shifted, but it's definitely more focused on winning for sure,” he said. “I don't have to worry about being top 70 to make the Playoffs. I don't have to worry about being top 100 to keep my card and can focus on keeping the pedal down and trying to win.”
Still, he hasn’t forgotten what it feels like to grind.
“Every time I tee it up I'm very grateful,” he said. “I'm very appreciative to be playing on the PGA TOUR. Seeing it holistically, seeing it from an outside view and coming in and being a mini tour guy, being a Korn Fairy Tour player, working my way up the system, I'm just super grateful to have had these opportunities and to be playing here.”