Ben Griffin’s under John Deere Classic radar no more

Possibly no golfer short of Scottie Scheffler has been in better form than Griffin over the past three months. Griffin has finished in the top 15 in seven of his past nine starts, including wins at the Charles Schwab Challenge and, in the company of pal Andrew Novak, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event. There’s also a runner-up finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, a T8 in the PGA Championship and a share of tenth at the U.S. Open.