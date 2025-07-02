Gary Woodland named final U.S. Team vice captain for Ryder Cup

The announcement comes as the prospect of Bradley participating as a playing captain continues to gain steam. Bradley ranks No. 9 in the Ryder Cup rankings and recently won the Travelers Championship, prompting him to say he would play in the Ryder Cup if it’s the best thing for the team. If Bradley does serve as a playing captain, he would be the first to do so in the Ryder Cup since 1963. It would also put more responsibility on Woodland and the other four vice-captains.