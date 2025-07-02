Gary Woodland named final U.S. Team vice captain for Ryder Cup
Gary Woodland receives PGA TOUR Courage Award
The United States Ryder Cup team room is complete.
U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley has named Gary Woodland as his fifth and final vice captain for this year’s Ryder Cup.
Woodland joins Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker as vice captains for the Americans.
“I have an incredible amount of respect and admiration for Gary and all he has accomplished in this game,” said Bradley. “As a major champion and someone who is still competing at a high level, he is well aware of the demands of performing on golf’s biggest stages. He will be a valuable leader for us over the coming months and throughout the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.”
Woodland will be making his first Ryder Cup appearance as a vice captain or player. The 41-year-old represented the U.S. in the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia, where he tallied 1.5 points in a 16-14 U.S. victory.
"I am extremely excited and grateful to Keegan for the opportunity to support the U.S. Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup,” said Woodland. “Keegan’s passion for this event is contagious and I am thrilled to be a part of it. With just over two months to go until we arrive at Bethpage, I am fully committed to doing everything I can to help Keegan as well as our team of vice captains and players.”
The announcement comes as the prospect of Bradley participating as a playing captain continues to gain steam. Bradley ranks No. 9 in the Ryder Cup rankings and recently won the Travelers Championship, prompting him to say he would play in the Ryder Cup if it’s the best thing for the team. If Bradley does serve as a playing captain, he would be the first to do so in the Ryder Cup since 1963. It would also put more responsibility on Woodland and the other four vice-captains.
Woodland is a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR with 56 top-10 finishes in 383 career starts. He captured the 2019 U.S. Open title at Pebble Beach, shooting 13-under 271 to win by three.
Woodland was the recipient of the 2025 PGA TOUR Courage Award, presented to a person who, through courage and perseverance, has overcome extraordinary adversity, such as personal tragedy or debilitating injury or illness, to make a significant and meaningful contribution to the game of golf.