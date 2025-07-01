PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Track scores at Final Qualifying for The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Shane Lowry won the claret jug the last time The Open Championship was played at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff

    Final Qualifying for The Open Championship, taking place on Tuesday, July 1, provides one of the last chances for golfers to play their way into the field for the 153rd playing of The Open hosted at Royal Portrush.

    A minimum of 20 spots, five from each site, are expected to be offered by The R&A and will be up for grabs across the four qualifying sites: Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire. The total amount is yet to be determined.

    The Open Final Qualifying exudes a similar vibe to U.S. Open Final Qualifying, with rising stars and wily veterans jockeying for tee times in a major championship. In the event of a tie for the last qualifying position, there will be a hole-by-hole playoff.

    Burnham & Berrow
    Burnham-on-Sea, England
    Click here for scores

    Dundonald Links
    Irvine, Scotland
    Click here for scores

    Royal Cinque Ports
    Deal, England
    Click here for scores

    West Lancashire
    Liverpool, England
    Click here for scores

    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
