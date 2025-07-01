Track scores at Final Qualifying for The Open Championship
Shane Lowry won the claret jug the last time The Open Championship was played at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by Staff
Final Qualifying for The Open Championship, taking place on Tuesday, July 1, provides one of the last chances for golfers to play their way into the field for the 153rd playing of The Open hosted at Royal Portrush.
A minimum of 20 spots, five from each site, are expected to be offered by The R&A and will be up for grabs across the four qualifying sites: Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire. The total amount is yet to be determined.
The Open Final Qualifying exudes a similar vibe to U.S. Open Final Qualifying, with rising stars and wily veterans jockeying for tee times in a major championship. In the event of a tie for the last qualifying position, there will be a hole-by-hole playoff.
Burnham & Berrow
Burnham-on-Sea, England
Click here for scores
Dundonald Links
Irvine, Scotland
Click here for scores
Royal Cinque Ports
Deal, England
Click here for scores
West Lancashire
Liverpool, England
Click here for scores