‘Just wasn’t my time’: Max Greyserman cards fourth runner-up in 12 months at Rocket Classic

Greyserman entered the week at No. 64 on the FedExCup standings, a consistent campaign that included eight top-25 finishes in his first 19 starts – but just one top-10 finish, a tie for seventh at The American Express in January. It was a backwards step from 2024, where he notched three second-place finishes in a five-event span between July and October. In two of those showings, he charged on the final day before coming just short (at the 3M Open and Baycurrent Classic). In between was a heartbreaking defeat at the Wyndham Championship, where he played his final five holes in 5-over (including a quadruple bogey at the 14th hole) to finish two short of winner Aaron Rai. Afterward at Sedgefield Country Club, Greyserman vowed that he’d learn from the experience. “I'm just going to walk away with more confidence, look at the positive things and learn from the mistakes,” he said at the time.