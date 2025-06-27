PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rocket Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

All-time greatest shots from Rocket Classic

    Written by Staff

    The Rocket Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, as players battle for status and eligibility heading into the FedExCup Playoffs. The tournament features a purse of $9.6 million and will be played on a challenging 7,370-yard, par 72 course.

    After an action-packed Round 2 where Jake Knapp broke the course record with a 61, a trio of Chris Kirk, Philip Knowles and Andrew Putnam lead at 14-under. Jackson Suber sits one shot back at 13-under. Knapp and Collin Morikawa are among a crowded pack at 11-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the weekend in Detroit.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Check back here for marquee and featured groups for Round 3.

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 5)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R2
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    T1

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T1

    USA
    P. Knowles
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    AUS
    H. Endycott
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F
