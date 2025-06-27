Rocket Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
The Rocket Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, as players battle for status and eligibility heading into the FedExCup Playoffs. The tournament features a purse of $9.6 million and will be played on a challenging 7,370-yard, par 72 course.
After an action-packed Round 2 where Jake Knapp broke the course record with a 61, a trio of Chris Kirk, Philip Knowles and Andrew Putnam lead at 14-under. Jackson Suber sits one shot back at 13-under. Knapp and Collin Morikawa are among a crowded pack at 11-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the weekend in Detroit.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday-Sunday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Check back here for marquee and featured groups for Round 3.
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 5)
