PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Rocket Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

1 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 3 | Rocket Classic

Highlights | Round 3 | Rocket Classic

    Written by Staff

    The Rocket Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, as players battle for status and eligibility heading into the FedExCup Playoffs. The tournament features a purse of $9.6 million and will be played on a challenging 7,370-yard, par 72 course.

    Aldrich Potgieter currently holds the lead going into Sunday at 19-under as he looks for his maiden TOUR victory. The 20-year-old rookie carded five straight birdies to take over the lead in the third round. Following behind is a five-way tie for second two strokes under Potgieter.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the weekend in Detroit.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Marquee group

    • 8:15 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Lanto Griffin (No. 1 tee)

    Featured groups

    • 7:07 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Si Woo Kim (No. 1 tee)
    • 7:25 a.m.: Gordon Sargent, Camilo Villegas (No. 1 tee)

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 5)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 29, 2025

    Ortiz leads after Round 3 at Memorial Health Championship

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jun 28, 2025

    Harrington's chip-in on 18 leaves him tied with Hensby, Cink at US Senior Open

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jun 28, 2025

    Potgieter, TOUR's youngest player, biggest hitter, leads Rocket Classic

    Daily Wrap Up
    R3
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -19
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T7

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    T10

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T10

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T13

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T13

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T13

    USA
    D. Ghim
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW