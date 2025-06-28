Rocket Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
Highlights | Round 3 | Rocket Classic
The Rocket Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, as players battle for status and eligibility heading into the FedExCup Playoffs. The tournament features a purse of $9.6 million and will be played on a challenging 7,370-yard, par 72 course.
Aldrich Potgieter currently holds the lead going into Sunday at 19-under as he looks for his maiden TOUR victory. The 20-year-old rookie carded five straight birdies to take over the lead in the third round. Following behind is a five-way tie for second two strokes under Potgieter.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the weekend in Detroit.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Marquee group
- 8:15 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Lanto Griffin (No. 1 tee)
Featured groups
- 7:07 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Si Woo Kim (No. 1 tee)
- 7:25 a.m.: Gordon Sargent, Camilo Villegas (No. 1 tee)
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 5)
