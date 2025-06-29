PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Rocket Classic: What is playoff format?

2 Min Read

Latest

Aldrich Potgieter makes birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

Aldrich Potgieter makes birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

    Written by Staff

    7:14 p.m. ET update: Aldrich Potgieter wins the Rocket Classic with an 18-foot birdie on the fifth playoff hole, the par-3 15th, after Max Greyserman's 34-foot birdie try slid by. Potgieter earns his first PGA TOUR win at age 20, becoming the youngest South African to win on the PGA TOUR. It's Greyserman's fourth runner-up finish on TOUR; he's still searching for his first victory.

    7:07 p.m. ET update: The Rocket Classic is headed to a fifth playoff hole as Aldrich Potgieter and Max Greyserman battle for the title in Detroit.

    Potgieter, Greyserman and Chris Kirk each made par at the first extra hole, the par-4 18th; Kirk had the best chance for birdie but missed a 9-footer. Potgieter and Greyserman each made par on the second extra hole, the par-3 15th, and Kirk was eliminated after missing a 4-footer for par.

    Potgieter and Greyserman each made par on the third extra hole (the par-4 16th) and each made birdie on the fourth extra hole (the par-5 14th). The playoff continues to a fifth extra hole, the par-3 15th.

    For the third time in tournament history, the Rocket Classic heads to a playoff to determine the winner in Detroit.

    With Aldrich Potgieter, Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk tied at 22-under after 72 holes, the trio will play Detroit Golf Club’s 18th hole to decide a winner. If tied after that, the holes required will be Nos. 15, 16, 14, 15, 16, 14 in order.

    RELATED: Follow along here

    Greyserman had a 12-foot birdie look at the 72nd hole to win the tournament outright, but he couldn’t convert, forcing overtime at the historic Detroit Golf Club.

    Potgieter held the 54-hole lead at 19-under, and the South African closed in 3-under 69 with a nervy 5-footer for par at the 72nd hole. Potgieter, 20, became the second youngest Korn Ferry Tour graduate in 2024, behind only Jason Day, and fell to Brian Campbell in a playoff at this year’s Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. Kirk and Greyserman began Sunday in second place and each closed in 5-under 67. Kirk is a six-time TOUR winner, while Greyserman has notched three runner-up finishes on TOUR without a win.

    Rickie Fowler was the last player to win the Rocket Classic in a playoff, defeating Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa by making a birdie on the first playoff hole in 2023. Two-time Rocket Classic winner Cam Davis captured his first title in an epic five-hole playoff, outlasting Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann for his first win on TOUR.

    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
