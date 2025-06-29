Rocket Classic: What is playoff format?

Potgieter held the 54-hole lead at 19-under, and the South African closed in 3-under 69 with a nervy 5-footer for par at the 72nd hole. Potgieter, 20, became the second youngest Korn Ferry Tour graduate in 2024, behind only Jason Day, and fell to Brian Campbell in a playoff at this year’s Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. Kirk and Greyserman began Sunday in second place and each closed in 5-under 67. Kirk is a six-time TOUR winner, while Greyserman has notched three runner-up finishes on TOUR without a win.