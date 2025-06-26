Rocket Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

Rookie Aldrich Potgieter and Kevin Roy both carded 10-under 62s in the afternoon wave to break the course record and take the first-round lead in Detroit. They sit one ahead of Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman and Mark Hubbard who finished at 9-under. Patrick Cantlay (6-under), Wyndham Clark (6-under) and Hideki Matsuyama (5-under) are among those in mix heading into Friday.