4H AGO

Rocket Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff

    The Rocket Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, as players battle for status and eligibility heading into the FedExCup Playoffs. The tournament features a purse of $9.6 million and will be played on a challenging 7,370-yard, par 72 course.

    Rookie Aldrich Potgieter and Kevin Roy both carded 10-under 62s in the afternoon wave to break the course record and take the first-round lead in Detroit. They sit one ahead of Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman and Mark Hubbard who finished at 9-under. Patrick Cantlay (6-under), Wyndham Clark (6-under) and Hideki Matsuyama (5-under) are among those in mix heading into Friday.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Friday: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    • 7:29 a.m.: Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa

    Featured Groups

    • 7:18 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Jake Knapp, Tom Kim
    • 7:40 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Austin Eckroat, Cameron Young

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 5)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    T1

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    H. Springer
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    NOR
    K. Ventura
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T14

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T14

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F
