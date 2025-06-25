Collin Morikawa splits with caddie Joe Greiner ahead of Rocket Classic
Written by Jimmy Reinman
DETROIT — Collin Morikawa is making another change on the bag this week.
The two-time major champion has split with caddie Joe Greiner ahead of the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Morikawa's former college teammate KK Limbhasut will carry the bag this week as a temporary replacement, Morikawa said during his pre-tournament press conference.
The move marks Morikawa’s second caddie change in just under two months. In late April, Morikawa ended his longtime partnership with JJ Jakovac, who had been on the bag since Morikawa turned professional in 2019.
Together, they earned six PGA TOUR victories, including the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open Championship.
Greiner joined Morikawa shortly after parting ways with Max Homa earlier this season, a split Homa said was initiated by Greiner. Their brief stint together included five starts, but with lackluster results, including a T50 finish at the PGA Championship, a T42 at the Travelers Championship
"Just because two people are great at what they do doesn't mean we're going to be great together," Morikawa said Wednesday in Detroit. “I think Joe is an amazing caddie, but I think just the way we kind of saw things or just day to day how we kind of went about it, we were just a little bit on a different page. That doesn't mean it's right or wrong, but for me it just didn't feel right.”
Now, Limbhasut, Morikawa’s former teammate at the University of California, Berkeley, will step in, at least for this week.
The shakeup comes at a notable point in the season for Morikawa, who returns to the site of a painful playoff loss to Rickie Fowler at the 2023 Rocket Classic. He’s still seeking his first win of the 2025 campaign, with his last victory coming at the Baycurrent Classic in October 2023.
Ranked fifth in the Official World Golf Ranking, Morikawa remains one of the game’s elite ball-strikers. He currently ranks in the top 10 on the PGA TOUR in every major Strokes Gained category except one, Putting, where he sits 109th. This week in Detroit, Morikawa will roll a new Logan Olson putter he debuted last week at the Travelers as he continues searching for consistency on the greens.
It remains to be determined whether the current carousel may be playing a role in that ongoing struggle on the greens.
Reading greens is one of the most collaborative aspects of the player-caddie relationship, and Morikawa’s shifting dynamics on the bag could be disrupting that rhythm. With Jakovac, that trust was built over years and through high-pressure moments.
For now, Morikawa is focused on reversing his recent trend of middling finishes and regaining the form that once made him one of the most feared leaderboard names on TOUR. The Donald Ross design of Detroit Golf Club could be the stage to do it, or the latest chapter in a season defined more by change than consistency.