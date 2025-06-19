Collin Morikawa looking to make putter switch at Travelers Championship
Written by GolfWRX
After tying for 23rd at the U.S. Open at Oakmont – and losing 2.12 strokes to the field on the greens – Collin Morikawa did some early-week putter testing at the Travelers Championship to work on his speed control. From an equipment standpoint, Morikawa was using two forms of technology during his session.
The six-time PGA TOUR winner was spotted using Logan Olson’s new interchangeable Tour Matrix platform to test different faces, weights and overall putter designs, under the supervision of TaylorMade Tour putter rep James Holley. Morikawa also implemented Vertex Golf motion sensors, which are lightweight sensors that attach to the putter shaft to help measure different parameters such as face angle, lie, path, club head speed, and stroke tempo, under the supervision of putting coach Stephen Sweeney.
Welcome to the high-tech world of putter testing in 2025. It's not the first time this season that Morikawa has tried a new flatstick.
On Wednesday, Holley explained more about the fitting and testing process that led Morikawa to his expected putter switch this week. Using different putter faces during the testing, the team was able to find the perfect pace and feeling at impact.
“We wanted to do some speed work with different face textures and weight," Holley said Wednesday at TPC River Highlands. "He had two of his (TaylorMade TP) Sotos, and we did two different weights, and then we brought out some Logan Olson putters, with the fly mill face, and then the groove face. We were testing mostly sound coming off it, how he was reacting to the feedback of that sound, and how much effort he was giving to the stroke.
“The cool thing about the Olson (Tour Matrix) is, you know, I can build up two fronts with the same shafts, same grip, and then I can give him a square look or a rounded look on the back with different widths. If I put the one-and-a-quarter back on it, it’s a little bit heavier. We can change out weights really easily."
Involving Morikawa's putting coach, whom he hired for the first time back in 2022, helped with the smoothness of the process.
“We were working with Sweeney, too, getting some numbers on the Vertex, and it all looked great," Holley added. "... Mainly it was just trying to match what he was feeling with his stroke, versus how the ball was coming off. So with his gamer, that Soto was a little light, and that feel was just not matching what he was seeing on the course.”
In the end, Morikawa is expected to switch into a Logan Olson 1.0 Round with a milled face, which will provide a firmer sound and feel, Holley said, and will help with speed control.
Morikawa ranks just 110th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting, so he’ll be looking to improve in that statistical category this week, with the help of two key technologies in his early-week testing. It's not the first putter change that Morikawa has made this season at a Signature Event. He opted for a TaylorMade Spider Tour V putter at Harbour Town for the RBC Heritage, but that mallet-style putter was short-lived, lasting just two events.
For more information on Logan Olson’s Tour Matrix, head over to GolfWRX.com’s YouTube page for a full breakdown from Holley himself at this year's Charles Schwab Challenge.