Major names miss cut at Rocket Classic as FedExCup pressure mounts

Will Gordon found himself at the heart of Friday’s most dramatic storyline. Playing on a Major Medical Extension, Gordon needed to earn just 0.6 FedExCup points, which would come with a made cut, to retain his TOUR status for the rest of the season. After birdieing his final two holes to finish at 6-under, Gordon now sits on the bubble. The stakes were too high for a missed cut, which would have left him without status and forced him to seek starts via Monday qualifiers or other avenues moving forward.