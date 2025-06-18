Inside J.J. Spaun’s whirlwind 48 hours after U.S. Open victory

“I think going to a course like Bethpage Black, the people are really going to be behind a guy like J.J. Spaun,” Bradley said Wednesday. “His story is incredible. He's a hard-working guy that's just building and building and building his whole career. To win the U.S. Open at Oakmont, in my eyes, is the pinnacle of major golf. It's as tough as you can get. I think he's a guy that people at Bethpage will really resonate with and a guy that on our team is the heartbeat. He's now the U.S. Open champion. That's a heavy burden to bear, but �� that's also a great thing to have on your team.