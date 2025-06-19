On the beat: ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter moonlights as on-course reporter at Travelers Championship

Schefter doesn’t play as much golf as he would like, he said, and he chose not to reveal his handicap (like Rolapp). But his fandom has grown in the last eight or nine years, largely via golf pools, and he relishes the challenge of figuring out who might win in a given week. He watches as much golf as anyone, he said, and J.J. Spaun’s emotional victory at last week’s U.S. Open particularly resonated with him. “There’s nobody that watches more PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ than me,” Schefter said. “You can watch as much as me, but you can’t watch more than me when I’m watching Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, until the finish of that tournament.”