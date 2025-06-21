Five things to know for Sunday at Travelers Championship
Tommy Fleetwood cashes in eagle with Texas wedge to expand lead at Travelers
Written by Kevin Prise
CROMWELL, Conn. – It was a Saturday sprint on a docile, sunny Saturday at the Travelers Championship, the season’s final Signature Event – and Sunday’s final round at TPC River Highlands projects for more of the same.
England’s Tommy Fleetwood carded a third-round 63 to assume a three-stroke lead at 16-under 194 as he eyes his first PGA TOUR title – after a litany of near-misses in recent years. His closest pursuers are upcoming U.S. Team Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley, the local favorite in his home region of New England, and potential Ryder Cupper Russell Henley.
The boisterous Connecticut crowd has showered Bradley with “U-S-A!” chants throughout the week, and Sunday will mark the one-year anniversary of when he was asked to be Ryder Cup captain (one of the rare captains who has a legitimate chance to make his own team as a player). He’ll be chasing an imminent European Ryder Cupper in Fleetwood, who has thrived in the team environment and on the DP World Tour.
Essentially, Fleetwood has done everything in professional golf aside from win on the PGA TOUR. With his family in attendance at TPC River Highlands, he’s in pole position to change that Sunday – but Bradley and Henley are among those with other ideas.
Here are five things to know for Sunday’s final round of the Travelers Championship, the PGA TOUR’s final Signature Event of 2025.
Is it finally Fleetwood’s time?
Tommy Fleetwood has notched 41 top-10 finishes in 158 career PGA TOUR starts, the most top-10s of any player without a TOUR win in the modern era (since 1983). Interestingly, No. 2 on the list is New England native Brett Quigley, who carded 34 top-10s in 408 career TOUR starts but never crossed the finish line.
Fleetwood went 14-for-14 in fairways hit Saturday, a key statistic at a water-logged TPC River Highlands venue which provides ample birdie opportunities but also is one of the TOUR’s best at identifying substandard ball-striking, as several players have noted this week. Fleetwood has been on his game all week, making just one bogey (at the par-4 fourth hole Friday) and taking advantage of the middle portion of the back nine – playing Nos. 13-15 in a combined 9-under.
It's all there for Fleetwood on Sunday, and he’s not shying away from the challenge.
“I'm on top of a lot of stat lines for people that haven't won on the PGA TOUR, so to always to be a No. 1 at something is always nice,” Fleetwood said with a laugh. “Yeah, of course I would love to win on the PGA TOUR. I think it's like an element of your career that everybody wants, and I of course want it.
“It’s easy to put pressure on yourself, and the longer things go on, the more people talk about it, of course they do. But there's also things that I'm very proud about as well, like my consistency, where I stand (in) FedExCups and world rankings and things like that. So there's a lot to be happy about, but, you know, of course, I'm not going to, you know, be silly and say I don't care about it. Of course I want to win, and hopefully it will happen sooner rather than later.”
Captain Keegan could author storybook moment
A year ago on Sunday, Keegan Bradley was appointed captain of the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team. The selection was met with curiosity, as Bradley was just a year removed from his sixth TOUR win at the 2023 Travelers Championship and set to become the youngest Ryder Cup captain since 34-year-old Arnold Palmer was a playing captain in 1963. But Bradley’s passion for the Ryder Cup was apparent to all who knew him (and viewers of Netflix’s “Full Swing” docuseries), and there was little doubt in his ability to lead an American contingent with many of his TOUR peers.
Still, it seemed far-fetched at the time that Bradley could qualify for his own team. The New England native has made it clear that he won’t pick himself for a spot – but if he qualifies via the top six in points, that might be a different matter. Shortly after being announced as captain last summer, he won the BMW Championship (the second leg of the three-event FedExCup Playoffs) to begin raising the questions: could he actually qualify? Bradley entered the Travelers at No. 17 in U.S. Team points, and a victory Sunday would bring automatic qualification closer to the realm.
Keegan Bradley caps off round of 63 with birdie on last at Travelers
He has a serious chance. Bradley carded a third-round 63 at TPC River Highlands to keep pace with Fleetwood (whom Bradley trailed by three into Saturday) and enter the final round in a tie for second place, three strokes back. Bradley didn’t shy away from the moment Saturday evening after draining a 5-foot birdie at the par-4 18th and giving a thumbs-up to the adoring fans. In his remarks to the media, he brought up the one-year anniversary of his appointment to the captaincy, and he evoked Arnold Palmer’s playing captaincy for the winning U.S. side in 1963.
Bradley knows this is rare, that contending in his home event while fighting for a spot on his own Ryder Cup team is a nearly unprecedented scenario. It’s not lost on him.
“I sort of have come to this epiphany sort of that no one has ever experienced what I'm going through right now,” Bradley said Saturday. “It’s pretty cool … I try to enjoy the moments more, look around a little more, look in the crowd, and I'll definitely do that tomorrow.”
Henley goes low after self-assessed penalty
Russell Henley carded a third-round 61 at TPC River Highlands, a career-low round on TOUR, to ascend into Sunday’s final pairing alongside Fleetwood. Henley is three off the lead but carries ample momentum from a Saturday that included some luck – including a fortunate par at the 14th hole after skulling a wedge into a tree limb – but also plenty of stellar moments.
It also came a day after he assessed himself a one-stroke penalty at the par-3 eighth hole after the ball moved by ���about a dimple” while taking the club back for his second shot from the greenside rough. Henley proceeded to get the ball up-and-down for a 3 that became a 4 after a conversation with a rules official, en route to a second-round 68. Despite the aggravation, he was still in the mix – and he took advantage of more benign conditions Saturday.
Russell Henley makes birdie at the last for career-low 61 at Travelers
“I saw it fall to the right … I know that for a fact,” Henley explained. “When it happened, it kind of shocked me a little bit, I still hit the shot, and as the ball was rolling on the green I was thinking, something just happened there. I knew that the ball moved. I just felt it was the right thing to do. The rule says you have to be … definitely sure the ball moved. And I am.”
Henley has a history of self-reporting penalties on TOUR, most notably an eight-stroke penalty for violating the One Ball Rule at the 2019 World Wide Technology Championship. That penalty caused him to miss the cut and he “made my way to the Delta ticket counter,” as he recalled Saturday.
Perhaps Henley has some karma on his side as he eyes his sixth career PGA TOUR title Sunday at the Travelers – and builds his case for a spot on Bradley’s Ryder Cup team.
Day only other player within eight shots
This marks Jason Day’s 11th career start at the Travelers Championship, and although he’s five back of Fleetwood into Sunday, the Australian holds solo fourth and has an outside shot at his first title at TPC River Highlands.
Day, 37, carded a third-round 67 in Connecticut to stay in the periphery, even though his one-stroke deficit into Saturday is now five. Day and his family took their RV from the U.S. Open to the Travelers – where he realized Friday’s windy conditions when the bus started moving early that morning before he exited. Day grinded out a second-round 66 on a demanding day, and he started relatively slow Saturday at even-par through 12 holes before carding three straight birdies midway through the back nine (Nos. 13-15) to earn a spot in Sunday’s penultimate pairing alongside local hero Bradley.
Jason Day sinks long putt to stay in the hunt at Travelers
Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark and Harris English share fifth place at 8-under – eight strokes off Fleetwood’s lead.
Saturday’s pairing of Scottie, JT stalls out
Fleetwood shared the 36-hole lead at 9-under alongside Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas, two American stars who each hold 16 PGA TOUR wins and played together in Saturday’s final pairing at the Travelers. It seemed inevitable that either Scheffler or Thomas, if not both, would remain in serious contention into Sunday.
But that’s why they play the game. Scheffler carded a triple-bogey 7 on the first hole Saturday – finding a greenside bunker on his approach, blasting his third shot over the green, failing to reach the green on his fourth, chipping on and two-putting from 16 feet. He added a double bogey on the par-3 eighth, undone by a tee shot into the water hazard short of the green, en route to a 2-over 72 that left him nine strokes off Fleetwood’s lead into Sunday.
Scheffler’s afternoon wasn’t all bad – the Connecticut fans sang him “Happy Birthday” on the first tee, as he turned 29 on Saturday – but his 54-hole deficit looks nearly insurmountable in his Travelers title defense.
His playing partner Thomas got off to a better start, making birdie on the opening hole and standing even-par for the round through 12 holes, but was derailed by a quadruple-bogey 9 at the par-5 13th hole. Thomas pulled his tee shot left into the train tracks that parallel the hole; after re-teeing and finding the fairway on his third shot, he tugged his fourth left of the green and needed three chip shots to reach the green. Thomas finished with a 3-over 73 and trails Fleetwood by 10 strokes into Sunday.