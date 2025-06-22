PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Eric Cole, Matti Schmid withdraw from Travelers Championship with illness

    Written by Staff

    Eric Cole withdrew before the final round of the Travelers Championship, citing illness, after beginning the day on the periphery of contention at the season’s final Signature Event.

    Cole stood T14 into the final round at TPC River Highlands after three rounds in the 60s. He was at 6-under 204, 10 strokes back of 54-hole leader Tommy Fleetwood, a seven-time DP World Tour winner who is chasing his first PGA TOUR title.



    Cole entered the week at No. 60 on the season-long FedExCup standings, and a strong finish at the Travelers would have gone a long way in solidifying a FedExCup Playoffs berth. The top 70 on the FedExCup after the Wyndham Championship will qualify for the Playoffs, and the top 50 after the first Playoffs event qualify for next season’s Signature Events.

    This marks the first withdrawal of Cole’s PGA TOUR career. The Florida native is known as one of the TOUR’s preeminent ironmen, sometimes even playing mini-tour events to stay sharp between TOUR stops. He finished No. 50 on last year’s FedExCup to qualify for this year’s Signature Events.

    Matti Schmid also withdrew during the final round of the Travelers because of illness. The German qualified for the final Signature Event of the season through the Aon Swing 5.



    Schmid, who sits 61st in the FedExCup, saw his best finish of the season so far come at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished runner-up to Ben Griffin and nearly forced a playoff with the two-time PGA TOUR winner after chipping in on the final hole.

    Schmid also has four top 10 finishes this season.


