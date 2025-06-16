See who qualified for Travelers Championship via Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5

There’s never a dull moment when it comes to status and eligibility, as epitomized by this intricate Travelers scenario. But the field is set as the TOUR heads to TPC River Highlands, a longtime host venue outside Hartford, Connecticut, for the season’s final Signature Event. It’s a key juncture with just nine events remaining before the FedExCup Playoffs, as players fight for spots inside the top 70 after the Wyndham Championship in early August to qualify for the first leg, the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. With elevated points available at the Travelers (700 FedExCup points to the winner), it’s a valuable opportunity for players to ascend the FedExCup standings and solidify their post-season positioning.