Jordan Spieth withdraws from Travelers Championship with injury

Spieth's body started to lock up during a warm-up range session, but he wanted to push through due to the no-cut, Signature Event that awards extra FedExCup points. He commented on the injury after the round, saying, "Everything was great in my gym session, and I've been very, very excited to go out and play. Things have been getting better and better, and then my right scap just kind of locked — like tightened midway through the warmup, and I just kept hitting, and then all of a sudden it was moving up, everything around it started to — and then it was over the left and then it was like everything, so I stopped.