Brian Rolapp aims to bring ‘relentless focus’ to new post as PGA TOUR CEO
PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp addresses media
Written by Kevin Prise
CROMWELL, Conn. – Incoming PGA TOUR Chief Executive Officer Brian Rolapp spent most of his career at the National Football League, but his golf fandom dates to his high school years outside Washington, D.C. That’s when he would work at the turn at Congressional Country Club for what he described as “gas money.”
Rolapp, announced as the PGA TOUR’s CEO on Tuesday, believes in professional golf’s global potential and its ability to develop deep connections with fans. He believes in the game. It’s a large part of why he accepted the role after more than two decades at the NFL, where he served most recently as the league’s Chief Media and Business Officer and rose through the ranks with NFL Media and NFL Network.
Rolapp met with media Tuesday at the Travelers Championship, the PGA TOUR’s final Signature Event of 2025, and he outlined a vision for the TOUR’s growth that is rooted in the competitive product.
“You sort of relentlessly focus on the game, getting the competition right,” Rolapp said. “Getting the highest level of competition is extremely important. That's something we obsessed about (at the NFL).”
Rolapp intends to carry that obsession to his new role while identifying the TOUR’s strengths – and leaning into them. His success with the NFL has resonated with PGA TOUR pros, several of whom met with him Tuesday morning.
“NFL is obviously a booming business, and they evolve their product,” Xander Schauffele told Golf Channel. “They don’t sit still. He knows the importance of legacy and tradition that we have on the PGA TOUR, wants to keep that in the vehicle as well as some new, innovative ideas. I think the fact that he’s not all golf is sort of a good thing for us … it’s nice to have someone like him on board.”
PGA TOUR Player Directors, Adam Scott, left, and Tiger Woods, center, pose with PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan and CEO Brian Rolapp as well as board members, Joe Gorder, far right, Arthur M. Blank, and Michael Corbat, during the PGA TOUR CEO announcement at TPC River Highlands. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Rolapp has a lot to learn, as he readily admitted, but he relishes a challenge – and this one fit the bill.
One of the TOUR’s overarching challenges is balancing player interests with those of the fans. Unlike at the NFL, there aren’t team owners – the players are the owners, as Rolapp stressed Tuesday, but there’s a common thread that ties back to competition. At the NFL, Rolapp found that serving the fans meant the best outcome for all parties. A better game meant better interest and ratings, which meant financial benefits for players and owners. He believes the same will hold true in his new role.
“I think ultimately what has attracted me about this opportunity is that it's unique in sports in that the players own the TOUR," Rolapp said. "It's their TOUR. They are the shareholders. They are the owners, so I certainly work for them. Having said that, and we talked a little bit about this in our player meeting, I think they know what's good for fans is also good for the TOUR. Working in the sports business as long as I have, sometimes it's not that complicated. If you think what's best for the fan, it's usually best for everybody involved. So I think we're going to keep that mindset here.”
PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan, who formed the search committee that ultimately identified Rolapp, will transition his day-to-day responsibilities to the new CEO and increasingly focus on his role as a member of the PGA TOUR Policy Board and the PGA TOUR Enterprises Board through the end of 2026, after which his current contract expires. Monahan intends to conclude his tenure at that time, it was announced Tuesday.
The search committee, led by Arthur Blank, also included TOUR players Tiger Woods and Adam Scott.
“Brian’s appointment is a win for players and fans,” Woods said in a release. “He has a clear respect for the game and our players and brings a fresh perspective from his experience in the NFL. I’m excited about what’s ahead – and confident that with Brian’s leadership, we’ll continue to grow the TOUR in ways that benefit everyone who loves this sport.”
Rolapp’s comments to media members at TPC River Highlands aligned with that message. He knows he doesn’t have all the answers yet. To that end, he intends to meet with as many TOUR pros as possible in the coming weeks to pick their brain on what works well and what could be improved.
As for his vision for the future, Rolapp offered a few clues. He wants to honor the game’s history and traditions without being beholden to them. He believes the Signature Event model, introduced in recent years for the TOUR’s best players to compete together more often, has been a “huge and important progression.” He views golf as a global sport.
He also identified three major areas from the NFL that he believes will apply to the PGA TOUR: relentless focus on the game, finding the right partners, and a constant mindset of innovation – but he stressed that not everything from the NFL will work at the TOUR.
Golf has its own unique DNA, as he knows well.
“People love the sport and they play the sport,” Rolapp said of golf. “That's unique. I think that translates to all sorts of opportunity in the long-term. You look at the strength and the television ratings that I see, that people love the PGA TOUR, they love the competition, especially when the best players are in the field. I think those are all strengths to build on.”
Rolapp plays roughly five to 10 rounds of golf per year and cherishes the time on the course with his family – three of his four children play golf. “There are very few times when you get four hours with your kids, and I don't know if they like it because they get lots of questions,” he laughed. He spent some time away from the game as he pursued a career and raised a young family, but the golf bug has returned in recent years.
It's safe to say that now, the bug isn’t going anywhere.
“I'm very honored and humbled by this opportunity,” Rolapp said. “I'm excited to grow the PGA TOUR. I'm excited about the future of golf.”