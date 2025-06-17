Brian Rolapp aims to bring ‘relentless focus’ to new post as PGA TOUR CEO

“I think ultimately what has attracted me about this opportunity is that it's unique in sports in that the players own the TOUR," Rolapp said. "It's their TOUR. They are the shareholders. They are the owners, so I certainly work for them. Having said that, and we talked a little bit about this in our player meeting, I think they know what's good for fans is also good for the TOUR. Working in the sports business as long as I have, sometimes it's not that complicated. If you think what's best for the fan, it's usually best for everybody involved. So I think we're going to keep that mindset here.”