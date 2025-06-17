An open letter from PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp
2 Min Read
After two decades at the NFL helping reshape how fans experience live sports, Brian Rolapp brings his expertise and vision to the PGA TOUR as CEO. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR).
I’m honored to step into the role of CEO of the PGA TOUR.
Golf has one of the deepest histories and many of the most timeless traditions in all of sports. That history and those traditions have inspired generations of players and fans, creating both a game and a TOUR that millions around the world love. At the same time, professional golf is evolving, as are the ways fans consume sports. My goal as CEO is to honor golf’s traditions but not be overly bound by them.
Over the past few years, the TOUR has made meaningful progress in addressing these changes—from creating more opportunities for players to improving the competitive structure and enhancing the fan experience. But there’s still significant work to do and incredible opportunity remains ahead. From creating the highest quality golf product that includes the best players in the world, to strengthening commercial partnerships—as I spoke to players, board members, and fans in recent months, I felt drawn to this potential.
I come from the National Football League, so I’ll be the first to admit—I’ve got a lot to learn about golf. But I love the game, I play the game, and I am a PGA TOUR fan myself. To that end, I cannot wait to meet every one of our players, get in front of as many fans as possible, and better understand the needs of our partners. I’m all in.
I am here with deep respect and curiosity to listen, learn from all of you, and help take the TOUR to the next level. Players are central to everything we do, and making sure they are supported and heard will be a top priority. At the same time, we are going to keep challenging ourselves to grow the game in new ways, reach new fans, and create a TOUR that reflects the future of sports and entertainment.
Respect the past. Build the future. Let’s move forward together.
Brian Rolapp
CEO, PGA TOUR