Scottie Scheffler chases outside chance at historic U.S. Open rally, but he settles for another top 10

It didn’t happen, as Scheffler found the right rough off the tee and was forced to lay up, leading to a bogey that essentially eliminated him from contention. (It was a common theme in a week where he hit just 29 of 56 fairways and admittedly battled his swing at points.) Although he has yet to win a U.S. Open, he has now finished in the top seven in four of his last five starts at his national open – and has recorded top-10 finishes in 14 of his last 18 major starts overall. To say he’s a serious major-championship player is an understatement, and it’s way too early to suggest he’s developing any scar tissue at the U.S. Open. He’ll be back – probably for decades to come.