Updates from Sunday at U.S. Open

2:30 p.m.: It's a strong start for 54-hole leader Burns, who hits the green in two at the par-4 first and two-putts for a comfortable par. Burns' lead is now two strokes, as his playing partner Scott does well to save bogey. From the penultimate pairing, Spaun made bogey at the first as well. Burns leads at 4-under, with Scott and Spaun in second place at 2-under.