PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
LIVE
Updated 38M AGO

Updates from Sunday at U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Latest

U.S. Open: Golfbet breaks down final round at Oakmont

U.S. Open: Golfbet breaks down final round at Oakmont

    Written by Staff

    It's the final round of the 125th U.S. Open, and it's anyone's guess who will emerge with the title at Oakmont.

    Sam Burns led into Sunday at 4-under, one stroke clear of Adam Scott and J.J. Spaun. Burns and Spaun are each chasing their first career major title; Scott, 44, looks for his second major and 15th PGA TOUR title.

    Viktor Hovland held solo fourth place into Sunday at 1-under, with the Norwegian eyeing his eighth TOUR win and first major.

    Keep it here for updates as Sunday's drama unfolds at the U.S. Open (all times Eastern):

    2:40 p.m.: Don't count out Cameron Young. The New York native is 2-under through four holes in the final round, and he has moved to 1-over for the week, X back of leader Burns, who makes X at the short par-4 second hole.


    2:30 p.m.: It's a strong start for 54-hole leader Burns, who hits the green in two at the par-4 first and two-putts for a comfortable par. Burns' lead is now two strokes, as his playing partner Scott does well to save bogey. From the penultimate pairing, Spaun made bogey at the first as well. Burns leads at 4-under, with Scott and Spaun in second place at 2-under.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 15, 2025

    Conners withdraws from U.S. Open ahead of final round

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 15, 2025

    U.S. Open weather forecast: Rainy Sunday on tap for Oakmont

    Presented by

    Deckorators
    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 15, 2025

    Sunday story-lines: Ranking players still with chance to win U.S. Open

    Draws and Fades
    R4
    In Progress

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    1

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    1

    T2

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    1

    4

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    1

    T5

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    +1
    Thru
    3

    T5

    MEX
    C. Ortiz
    Tot
    +1
    Thru
    2

    7

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    +2
    Thru
    2

    8

    DEN
    R. Neergaard-Petersen
    Tot
    +3
    Thru
    3

    T9

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    +4
    Thru
    7

    T9

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    +4
    Thru
    6

    T9

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +4
    Thru
    6

    T9

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    +4
    Thru
    5

    T9

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    +4
    Thru
    3

    T14

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    +5
    Thru
    14

    T14

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    +5
    Thru
    11
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW