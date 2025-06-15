Updates from Sunday at U.S. Open
U.S. Open: Golfbet breaks down final round at Oakmont
Written by Staff
It's the final round of the 125th U.S. Open, and it's anyone's guess who will emerge with the title at Oakmont.
Sam Burns led into Sunday at 4-under, one stroke clear of Adam Scott and J.J. Spaun. Burns and Spaun are each chasing their first career major title; Scott, 44, looks for his second major and 15th PGA TOUR title.
Viktor Hovland held solo fourth place into Sunday at 1-under, with the Norwegian eyeing his eighth TOUR win and first major.
Keep it here for updates as Sunday's drama unfolds at the U.S. Open (all times Eastern):
2:40 p.m.: Don't count out Cameron Young. The New York native is 2-under through four holes in the final round, and he has moved to 1-over for the week, X back of leader Burns, who makes X at the short par-4 second hole.
2:30 p.m.: It's a strong start for 54-hole leader Burns, who hits the green in two at the par-4 first and two-putts for a comfortable par. Burns' lead is now two strokes, as his playing partner Scott does well to save bogey. From the penultimate pairing, Spaun made bogey at the first as well. Burns leads at 4-under, with Scott and Spaun in second place at 2-under.