Choosing to stay positive, Robert MacIntyre finishes runner-up at U.S. Open
Robert MacIntyre finishes solo second at the 125th U.S. Open on the back of a stellar Sunday round of 68. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Only player to card both weekend rounds under par at Oakmont, finishes two back of J.J. Spaun
Written by Kevin Prise
Robert MacIntyre is no stranger to contending at national opens, having won last year’s RBC Canadian Open and the Genesis Scottish Open (his home open) as part of a dramatic career ascension in his late 20s.
But those events don’t test one’s patience quite like the U.S. Open – particularly one at Oakmont – and earlier this week, MacIntyre needed a reminder. The vexing venue has frustrated players throughout a long history of U.S. Opens played at Oakmont, and MacIntyre wasn’t immune; he comfortably made the cut with rounds of 70-74 but was letting the course’s rigors eat into his psyche.
That’s when MacIntyre had a chat with his sport psychologist, who reminded him that everyone was feeling the same angst. The key was how he managed the feelings.
“I spoke to someone … on Friday, attitude has to change this week. I was angry, getting annoyed at every shot, but you just can’t do that out here,” MacIntyre said afterward on the NBC broadcast. “And here we are, standing here waiting to see what J.J. does.”
At the time, MacIntyre was in the clubhouse at 1-over 281 for the week, the attitude adjustment sparking weekend scores of 69-68 – he was the only player to break 70 on both Saturday and Sunday at Oakmont. MacIntyre had a genuine chance to win his first major title at the 125th U.S. Open after entering the day on the leaderboard’s second page, well outside the realm of serious contention. He ultimately fell short as J.J. Spaun drained a 64-foot birdie on the 72nd hole to win his first major at 1-under 279, two strokes clear of MacIntyre, but he gave it his all – and was the only player to break par among Sunday’s final 17 pairings. Spaun finished birdie-birdie to break out of a tie with MacIntyre and complete a mid-career renaissance from losing his TOUR card in 2021 to now a major champion.
J.J. Spaun drains 64-foot birdie putt to win U.S. Open
MacIntyre began the final round at 3-over total, tied for ninth place and seven strokes back of 54-hole leader Sam Burns. The native of Oban, Scotland, is no stranger to competing in rigorous conditions, and he said earlier this week that he enjoyed the chance to try different types of shots around Oakmont – stressing the importance of attempting the shot he felt most comfortable with, even if it might not be the most conventional shot. As several contenders fell back on Oakmont’s closing stretch (the final group of Sam Burns (78) and Adam Scott (79) played Sunday in a combined 17-over), MacIntyre visualized and executed a variety of smart shots on the closing nine. Resuming his final round on the 11th hole after a weather delay of 1 hour, 37 minutes, MacIntyre played bogey-free to the house with birdies at the short par-4 14th (from 8 feet) and the drivable par-4 17th, getting up and down from just short of the green.
MacIntyre found the fairway and green on the long par-4 18th hole and had a 33-foot birdie putt to put ample pressure on Spaun – at the time, it was becoming clear that a crowded leaderboard had been whittled down to these two – but his putt settled 2 feet short. He converted to keep his hopes alive, and although he was surpassed by Spaun’s electric finish, he departed western Pennsylvania with plenty of good vibes for the upcoming summer stretch and this fall’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
He’s not a sure thing for the European Team, on which he debuted in 2023, but his showing at Oakmont should beef up his resume for captain Luke Donald’s consideration. It’s his first top-five finish in 18 career major championships; his previous best finish was a T6 at the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush – which will also host The Open next month.
“Obviously it didn’t get off to the best of starts,” said MacIntyre, who was 2-over through three holes Sunday. “Then the back nine was just all about fighting. Obviously, the rain delay … my previous rain delay comebacks haven't been strong. Today was a day that I said to myself, ‘Why not? Why not it be me today?’ When I was going ‘round, and I just trusted myself, trusted my caddie Mike, trusted all the work that I've done.”
A Scottish player hasn’t won the U.S. Open since Tommy Armour in 1927 – at Oakmont. MacIntyre didn’t quite get there but was close, and at age 28, he should have plenty more chances at America’s national open – and at major championships at large.
“I've got a chance to win a major championship. It's what I've dreamed of as a kid, sitting back home watching all the majors. Yeah, it feels unbelievable,” MacIntyre said while awaiting Spaun’s finish.
He didn’t quite get the chance to face Spaun in extra holes, but the special feeling remained.