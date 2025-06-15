Choosing to stay positive, Robert MacIntyre finishes runner-up at U.S. Open

MacIntyre began the final round at 3-over total, tied for ninth place and seven strokes back of 54-hole leader Sam Burns. The native of Oban, Scotland, is no stranger to competing in rigorous conditions, and he said earlier this week that he enjoyed the chance to try different types of shots around Oakmont – stressing the importance of attempting the shot he felt most comfortable with, even if it might not be the most conventional shot. As several contenders fell back on Oakmont’s closing stretch (the final group of Sam Burns (78) and Adam Scott (79) played Sunday in a combined 17-over), MacIntyre visualized and executed a variety of smart shots on the closing nine. Resuming his final round on the 11th hole after a weather delay of 1 hour, 37 minutes, MacIntyre played bogey-free to the house with birdies at the short par-4 14th (from 8 feet) and the drivable par-4 17th, getting up and down from just short of the green.