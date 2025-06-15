Sam Burns, Adam Scott fall short amid soggy conditions at Oakmont

One month shy of his 45th birthday, Scott was looking to become the second-oldest champion in U.S. Open history and add a second major title to his decorated resume. But a scrambling bogey on the opening hole set the tone, as his birdie on the par-5 fourth proved to be his only one of the day. Scott was 7 over across the 11 holes that followed the weather delay, signing for a 9-over 79 that beat only one person in the final round and dropped him to a tie for 12th at 6 over.