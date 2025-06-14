With wife on bag, Philip Barbaree makes emotional cut at U.S. Open

Barbaree was 5 over when play was halted, but he was in the midst of making a double bogey on the par-3 eighth hole. Knowing that the cut line would be 7 over, it meant that he needed to make a par on No. 9 to advance to see the weekend. It was a particularly meaningful goal for Barbaree, 26, who had never made the cut in seven prior starts on the Korn Ferry Tour or PGA TOUR, including a missed cut at the 2018 U.S. Open.