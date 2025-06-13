Sam Burns seeking major breakthrough after dazzling 65 at Oakmont

Burns has eight top-25s in 16 starts this year, and a key factor to his success has been on the greens. Having ranked inside the top 15 in Strokes Gained: Putting on TOUR every season since 2021, Burns has raised his game this year and led the TOUR in that category entering this week. The putter hasn’t exactly cooled off at Oakmont, as he has averaged 27.5 putts per round through 36 holes and picked up nearly +2.9 strokes on the field Friday with his putter alone.