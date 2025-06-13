PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

France’s Victor Perez makes first ace of 125th U.S. Open

2 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 1 | U.S. Open

Highlights | Round 1 | U.S. Open

Cards hole-in-one at Oakmont’s par-3 sixth hole in Friday’s second round

    Written by Staff

    The roars have been sparse on a grueling Friday at the 125th U.S. Open – but France’s Victor Perez fixed that.

    Perez, 32, made a hole-in-one at the 192-yard, par-3 sixth in the second round at Oakmont Country Club. The three-time DP World Tour winner struck a 7-iron that landed roughly 15 feet short of the flag, took a couple hops on the firm putting surface and caught the left side of the cup before curling in.



    Perez’ shot was electric, as was the ensuing celebration – he raised his arms into the air and raced to chest-bump his caddie. “Major-league chest bump,” exclaimed Mike Tirico on the Peacock broadcast. Perez again pumped his fist as he left the tee box, and he received a hearty ovation as he removed his ball from the cup and acknowledged the western Pennsylvania patrons. The hole-in-one moved Perez to even-par through 15 holes of his second round and 1-over for the tournament, a fine showing on a vexing venue.

    Perez joins rare air with just the second hole-in-one in a U.S. Open at Oakmont, the first since Scott Simpson on the par-3 16th hole during the first round in 1983. This marks the 10th U.S. Open at Oakmont, the most of any venue for America's national open.

    Perez qualified for the U.S. Open via 36-hole Final Qualifying at Lambton Golf & Country Club outside Toronto. This marks his sixth career U.S. Open appearance and 17th major start overall. He has yet to make a cut in a U.S. Open, but his electric hole-in-one all but solidified a weekend tee time at Oakmont.

    Perez entered the week at No. 105 on the season-long FedExCup standings, with the top 70 after the Wyndham Championship in August qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs. Every point helps, particularly at a major championship – and regardless of how this week plays out, Perez will carry that hole-in-one roar with him forever.

