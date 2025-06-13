France’s Victor Perez makes first ace of 125th U.S. Open

Perez’ shot was electric, as was the ensuing celebration – he raised his arms into the air and raced to chest-bump his caddie. “Major-league chest bump,” exclaimed Mike Tirico on the Peacock broadcast. Perez again pumped his fist as he left the tee box, and he received a hearty ovation as he removed his ball from the cup and acknowledged the western Pennsylvania patrons. The hole-in-one moved Perez to even-par through 15 holes of his second round and 1-over for the tournament, a fine showing on a vexing venue.