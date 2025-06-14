PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

U.S. Open: Tee times, groupings announced for Round 4

2 Min Read

Latest

Adam Scott drains birdie putt to tie lead at U.S. Open

Adam Scott drains birdie putt to tie lead at U.S. Open

    Written by Staff

    The 125th U.S. Open concludes Sunday from historic Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania as it hosts for the 10th time, the most of any club in the history of the championship.

    Sam Burns takes a one-stroke lead into Sunday as he seeks his first major championship title. He will tee off in the final pairing at 2:15 p.m. ET alongside 44-year-old Adam Scott, who trails by one as he seeks to become the second-oldest major championship winner. Others chasing include J.J. Spaun, tied with Scott at 3-under, and Viktor Hovland, who sits three off the pace at 1-under.

    Here's a look at some notable groupings from Round 4 of the 125th U.S. Open (all times in ET):

    • 9:36 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Andrew Novak
      • World No. 2 McIlroy recently completed the career Grand Slam with his victory at the Masters Tournament and is paired alongside Andrew Novak, who continues his incredible season featuring a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and a playoff loss to Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage.
    • 10:58 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele
      • World No. 3 and two-time major champion Schauffele, who continues to find his stride after a rib injury earlier this year, is playing alongside McNealy, a former Stanford standout who sits at a career-high No. 11 in the Official World Golf Rankings.
    • 1:04 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler
      • World No. 1 Scheffler, winner of this year's PGA Championship, has an outside chance at the U.S. Open title as he sits eight of the pace and tees off alongside Taylor, a five-time TOUR winner.

    Here's a look at all groupings for the final round of the 125th U.S. Open (all times are ET):

    7:52 a.m.: Cam Davis

    8:03 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Jordan Smith

    8:14 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English

    8:25 a.m.: Ryan McCormick, Taylor Pendrith

    8:36 a.m.: Johnny Keefer, Michael Kim

    8:47 a.m.: James Nicholas, Brian Harman

    8:58 a.m.: Philip Barbaree Jr., Sungjae Im

    9:14 a.m.: Niklas Norgaard, Denny McCarthy

    9:25 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Tony Finau

    9:36 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Andrew Novak

    9:47 a.m.: Adam Schenk, Mackenzie Hughes

    9:58 a.m.: Justin Hastings (a), Matt Fitzpatrick

    10:09 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Rasmus Højgaard

    10:20 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Corey Conners

    10:36 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter

    10:47 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Tom Kim

    10:58 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele

    11:09 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Jhonattan Vegas

    11:20 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Trevor Cone

    11:31 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, J.T. Poston

    11:42 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Thomas Detry

    11:58 a.m.: Jason Day, Chris Kirk

    12:09 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Sam Stevens

    12:20 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Ryan Gerard

    12:31 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Victor Perez

    12:42 p.m.: Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo

    12:53 p.m.: Max Greyserman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

    1:04 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler

    1:20 p.m.: Chris Gotterup, Marc Leishman

    1:31 p.m.: Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre

    1:42 p.m.: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thriston Lawrence

    1:53 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz

    2:04 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun

    2:15 p.m.: Adam Scott, Sam Burns

    R3
    Official

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T2

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    4

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    5

    MEX
    C. Ortiz
    Tot
    E
    Thru
    F

    T6

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    +1
    Thru
    F

    T6

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    +1
    Thru
    F

    8

    DEN
    R. Neergaard-Petersen
    Tot
    +2
    Thru
    F

    T9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    +3
    Thru
    F

    T9

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    +3
    Thru
    F

    T11

    AUS
    M. Leishman
    Tot
    +4
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    +4
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    +4
    Thru
    F

    T11

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    +4
    Thru
    F

    T11

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +4
    Thru
    F
