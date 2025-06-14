U.S. Open: Tee times, groupings announced for Round 4

Sam Burns takes a one-stroke lead into Sunday as he seeks his first major championship title. He will tee off in the final pairing at 2:15 p.m. ET alongside 44-year-old Adam Scott, who trails by one as he seeks to become the second-oldest major championship winner. Others chasing include J.J. Spaun, tied with Scott at 3-under, and Viktor Hovland, who sits three off the pace at 1-under.