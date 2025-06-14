U.S. Open: Tee times, groupings announced for Round 4
The 125th U.S. Open concludes Sunday from historic Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania as it hosts for the 10th time, the most of any club in the history of the championship.
Sam Burns takes a one-stroke lead into Sunday as he seeks his first major championship title. He will tee off in the final pairing at 2:15 p.m. ET alongside 44-year-old Adam Scott, who trails by one as he seeks to become the second-oldest major championship winner. Others chasing include J.J. Spaun, tied with Scott at 3-under, and Viktor Hovland, who sits three off the pace at 1-under.
Here's a look at some notable groupings from Round 4 of the 125th U.S. Open (all times in ET):
- 9:36 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Andrew Novak
- World No. 2 McIlroy recently completed the career Grand Slam with his victory at the Masters Tournament and is paired alongside Andrew Novak, who continues his incredible season featuring a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and a playoff loss to Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage.
- 10:58 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele
- World No. 3 and two-time major champion Schauffele, who continues to find his stride after a rib injury earlier this year, is playing alongside McNealy, a former Stanford standout who sits at a career-high No. 11 in the Official World Golf Rankings.
- 1:04 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler
- World No. 1 Scheffler, winner of this year's PGA Championship, has an outside chance at the U.S. Open title as he sits eight of the pace and tees off alongside Taylor, a five-time TOUR winner.
Here's a look at all groupings for the final round of the 125th U.S. Open (all times are ET):
7:52 a.m.: Cam Davis
8:03 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Jordan Smith
8:14 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English
8:25 a.m.: Ryan McCormick, Taylor Pendrith
8:36 a.m.: Johnny Keefer, Michael Kim
8:47 a.m.: James Nicholas, Brian Harman
8:58 a.m.: Philip Barbaree Jr., Sungjae Im
9:14 a.m.: Niklas Norgaard, Denny McCarthy
9:25 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Tony Finau
9:36 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Andrew Novak
9:47 a.m.: Adam Schenk, Mackenzie Hughes
9:58 a.m.: Justin Hastings (a), Matt Fitzpatrick
10:09 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Rasmus Højgaard
10:20 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Corey Conners
10:36 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter
10:47 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Tom Kim
10:58 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele
11:09 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Jhonattan Vegas
11:20 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Trevor Cone
11:31 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, J.T. Poston
11:42 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Thomas Detry
11:58 a.m.: Jason Day, Chris Kirk
12:09 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Sam Stevens
12:20 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Ryan Gerard
12:31 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Victor Perez
12:42 p.m.: Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo
12:53 p.m.: Max Greyserman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:04 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler
1:20 p.m.: Chris Gotterup, Marc Leishman
1:31 p.m.: Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre
1:42 p.m.: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thriston Lawrence
1:53 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz
2:04 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun
2:15 p.m.: Adam Scott, Sam Burns