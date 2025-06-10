At U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy’s next battle is with himself

In the past, McIlroy has stated real goals he wants to achieve. He wants to win an away Ryder Cup, which he will have the opportunity to do this fall. McIlroy would like to win Olympic gold, though he will need to wait three years for his chance to do that. He would also like to be the best European player ever. To do it, he likely needs at least one more major. With five in hand, McIlroy has as many as Seve Ballesteros and is one behind Nick Faldo, the European player with the most major victories. That could come this week at Oakmont, one of the most historic venues in the game. McIlroy’s a student of history, and it would be fitting to make that jump at a venue where Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead and Johnny Miller have won.