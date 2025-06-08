Late bloomer Ryan Fox secures second PGA TOUR victory in playoff at RBC Canadian Open

Fox, who earned four DP World Tour titles before taking up TOUR membership in 2024 through the DP World Tour Eligibility Ranking, has now won twice in his last four TOUR starts, both in playoffs. He won last month’s ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic with a chip-in birdie from behind the green on the first extra hole, qualifying for the following week’s PGA Championship with the victory. Now he’s headed to Oakmont for next week’s U.S. Open by moving into the top 60 on the Official World Golf Ranking (he entered the RBC Canadian Open at No. 75 on the world ranking). These are heady times for the affable 38-year-old, and even if he might seem like an overnight sensation in the TOUR world, he has built toward this moment for some time.