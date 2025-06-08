What is RBC Canadian Open playoff format?
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The RBC Canadian Open is headed to a hole-by-hole playoff between Sam Burns and Ryan Fox.
RELATED: Watch the playoff live on CBS
The duo will play the par-5 18th hole repeatedly until a winner is determined. The tee shot on the 576-yard, par-5 18th is played over a line of three cavernous fairway bunkers; those who carry all three bunkers can benefit from a speed slot to earn a mid-iron approach. There’s a pond guarding the entire front portion of the green complex; a shaved bank between the green and pond means that wedge approaches can spin back into the water. If three playoff holes are needed, the pin position will be moved.
Burns and Fox each matched 18-under 262 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Burns began the final round in 16th place, four off the 54-hole lead shared by Fox and Matteo Manassero, and Burns raced up the board with a closing 8-under 62. Fox held steady with a bogey-free, 4-under 66 on the final day.
Burns is a five-time TOUR winner but hasn’t won since the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Fox earned his first TOUR title at last month’s ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic – with a chip-in birdie on the first playoff hole.
The most recent RBC Canadian Open came in 2023, where Canada’s Nick Taylor drained a lengthy eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to defeat Tommy Fleetwood and become the event’s first Canadian winner since Pat Fletcher in 1954.