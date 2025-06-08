PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

What is RBC Canadian Open playoff format?

1 Min Read

Latest

Sam Burns closes with birdie to set clubhouse lead at RBC Canadian

Sam Burns closes with birdie to set clubhouse lead at RBC Canadian

    Written by Staff

    The RBC Canadian Open is headed to a hole-by-hole playoff between Sam Burns and Ryan Fox.

    RELATED: Watch the playoff live on CBS

    The duo will play the par-5 18th hole repeatedly until a winner is determined. The tee shot on the 576-yard, par-5 18th is played over a line of three cavernous fairway bunkers; those who carry all three bunkers can benefit from a speed slot to earn a mid-iron approach. There’s a pond guarding the entire front portion of the green complex; a shaved bank between the green and pond means that wedge approaches can spin back into the water. If three playoff holes are needed, the pin position will be moved.

    Burns and Fox each matched 18-under 262 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Burns began the final round in 16th place, four off the 54-hole lead shared by Fox and Matteo Manassero, and Burns raced up the board with a closing 8-under 62. Fox held steady with a bogey-free, 4-under 66 on the final day.

    Burns is a five-time TOUR winner but hasn’t won since the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Fox earned his first TOUR title at last month’s ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic – with a chip-in birdie on the first playoff hole.

    The most recent RBC Canadian Open came in 2023, where Canada’s Nick Taylor drained a lengthy eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to defeat Tommy Fleetwood and become the event’s first Canadian winner since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 8, 2025

    Yuan leads heading into Sunday at BMW Charity Pro-Am

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jun 7, 2025

    RBC Canadian Open: Watch final round from TPC Toronto

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 7, 2025

    Draws and Fades: Hughes offers betting value in search of a Canadian win at TPC Toronto

    Draws and Fades
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW