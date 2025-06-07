PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
RBC Canadian Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

    The PGA TOUR returns the Great White North for the RBC Canadian Open, contested at TPC Toronto. The course marks the 38th host venue in tournament history and the second in the past three years to debut as a host.

    Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox share a one-stroke lead as they enter the final round of the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday. In a three-way tie at 13-under, Lee Hodges, Kevin Yu and Matt McCarty follow close behind while Canadian Mackenzie Hughes continues to stay steady at 12-under along with Jake Knapp and Andrew Putnam.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    Marquee group

    • 7:55 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Hayden Springer

    Featured groups

    • 9:10 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Charley Hoffman
    • 11:50 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Nick Taylor

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 14 (par 3)

    R3
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    T1

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T6

    CAN
    M. Hughes
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T9

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T9

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T9

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T9

    CHI
    C. Del Solar
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F
