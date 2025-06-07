RBC Canadian Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
Highlights | Round 3 | RBC Canadian
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR returns the Great White North for the RBC Canadian Open, contested at TPC Toronto. The course marks the 38th host venue in tournament history and the second in the past three years to debut as a host.
Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox share a one-stroke lead as they enter the final round of the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday. In a three-way tie at 13-under, Lee Hodges, Kevin Yu and Matt McCarty follow close behind while Canadian Mackenzie Hughes continues to stay steady at 12-under along with Jake Knapp and Andrew Putnam.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Marquee group
- 7:55 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Hayden Springer
Featured groups
- 9:10 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Charley Hoffman
- 11:50 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Nick Taylor
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 14 (par 3)