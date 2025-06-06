PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

RBC Canadian Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Cameron Champ makes birdie on No. 5 at RBC Canadian

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR returns to the Great White North for the RBC Canadian Open, contested at TPC Toronto. The course will be the 38th host venue in tournament history and the second in the past three years to debut as a host.

    Cameron Champ backed up his first-round 62 with a 66 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend. Andrew Putnam sits at 10-under in solo second, while Canadians Nick Taylor and Richard Lee are among those at 9-under, three off the pace.

    World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is among those who missed the cut after shooting 71-78 and losing more than 10 strokes to the field, the second-worst mark of his career.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    Marquee group

    • 9:55 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Thomas Detry

    Featured groups

    • 9:00 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Vince Whaley
    • 11:20 a.m.: Jackson Suber, Wyndham Clark

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 14 (par 3)

    R2
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F*

    2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T3

    CAN
    R. Lee
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T3

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T7

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    CHI
    C. Del Solar
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T7

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T13

    ENG
    D. Willett
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T13

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T13

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F
