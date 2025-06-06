RBC Canadian Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
Cameron Champ makes birdie on No. 5 at RBC Canadian
The PGA TOUR returns to the Great White North for the RBC Canadian Open, contested at TPC Toronto. The course will be the 38th host venue in tournament history and the second in the past three years to debut as a host.
Cameron Champ backed up his first-round 62 with a 66 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend. Andrew Putnam sits at 10-under in solo second, while Canadians Nick Taylor and Richard Lee are among those at 9-under, three off the pace.
World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is among those who missed the cut after shooting 71-78 and losing more than 10 strokes to the field, the second-worst mark of his career.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
Marquee group
- 9:55 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Thomas Detry
Featured groups
- 9:00 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Vince Whaley
- 11:20 a.m.: Jackson Suber, Wyndham Clark
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 14 (par 3)