RBC Canadian Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

Highlights | Round 1 | RBC Canadian

    The PGA TOUR returns to the Great White North for the RBC Canadian Open, contested at TPC Toronto. The course will be the 38th host venue in tournament history and the second in the past three years to debut as a host.

    Thorbjørn Olesen and Cristobal Del Solar set the pace with opening 61s at the RBC Canadian Open to lead at 9-under over Cameron Champ. Shane Lowry carded a 6-under effort while Taylor Pendrith sits as the low Canadian at 5-under. Rory McIlroy opened with a 1-over 71. Tune into his second round Friday as he battles the cutline in Toronto.

    Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent are both making their professional debuts on the PGA TOUR after earning their cards via the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program. David Ford, a recent graduate at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will make his TOUR member debut after finishing atop the PGA TOUR University rankings and earning his PGA TOUR card.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television

    • Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 7:40 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners

    Featured groups

    • 7:18 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Cameron Young
    • 7:29 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 14 (par 3)

