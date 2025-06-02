Behind the journey of Luke Clanton as he makes his long-awaited professional debut

Clanton spent three years at Florida State, pursuing a major in interdisciplinary social science, and although he didn’t complete his degree, he envisions someday returning to Tallahassee to complete it (he knows his mom would appreciate it as well). This week, Clanton trades undergrad status for a spot in the professional workforce, but he spent time recently reflecting on how far he has come since arriving as a high-wired freshman in fall 2022. It’s a short span in the grand scheme, but it’s closer to a lifetime when considering his dramatic progression. Clanton was a highly accomplished junior player, coveted by several high-end NCAA programs, but Florida State men’s golf coach Trey Jones had a message that resonated: he would have to earn his spot in the Seminoles' starting lineup. Clanton craved that accountability, part of why he never seriously considered turning pro out of high school (like Blades Brown or Aldrich Potgieter in recent years). Clanton wasn’t ready, and didn’t have any illusions that he was.