Scottie Scheffler’s closest pursuer at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is plenty capable of winning

Griffin, who was born six weeks before Scheffler in 1996, hasn’t quite reached generational status of course – but he’s following a similar trajectory after breaking into the winner’s circle. Like Scheffler, he earned his PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour and then earned his first TOUR title in his third season on TOUR. Like Scheffler, he quickly won again; Griffin has won twice in his last five starts, breaking through at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (alongside Andrew Novak) and adding a victory last week at Colonial. Scheffler has proven he can win in bunches, and Griffin is tracking toward the same – quickly garnering the attention of U.S. Team Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley in advance of this fall’s matches at Bethpage Black. “Ben Griffin’s playing really well,” Bradley noted after making four birdies in his last five holes to move into a tie for fourth at 3-under, five off the lead into Sunday.