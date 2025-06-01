PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to defend title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Scottie Scheffler drips in birdie to build two-shot lead at the Memorial

Scottie Scheffler drips in birdie to build two-shot lead at the Memorial

    Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his title and captured his third win of the season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He carded rounds of 70-70-68-70 en route to a four-stroke victory at Muirfield Village, successfully conquering Jack's Place in back-to-back years.

    The world No. 1 claimed his third title of the season with an unchanged bag from his PGA Championship winning setup in May. Scheffler elected to go with TaylorMade Qi35 7-wood – over the Srixon ZU85 3-iron that he's used for much of his career – for the wet conditions and long rough featured at Quail Hollow Club, and he was met with the same conditions as at Muirfield Village this week.

    See the clubs he used for victory below.

    Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

    7-wood: TaylorMade Qi35 (21 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X

    Irons: Srixon ZU85 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks SM10 (60-06K)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
    Grip: Golf Pride Pro Only

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
