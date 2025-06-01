Winner's bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to defend title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

The world No. 1 claimed his third title of the season with an unchanged bag from his PGA Championship winning setup in May. Scheffler elected to go with TaylorMade Qi35 7-wood – over the Srixon ZU85 3-iron that he's used for much of his career – for the wet conditions and long rough featured at Quail Hollow Club, and he was met with the same conditions as at Muirfield Village this week.