Winner's bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to defend title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Written by GolfWRX
Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his title and captured his third win of the season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He carded rounds of 70-70-68-70 en route to a four-stroke victory at Muirfield Village, successfully conquering Jack's Place in back-to-back years.
The world No. 1 claimed his third title of the season with an unchanged bag from his PGA Championship winning setup in May. Scheffler elected to go with TaylorMade Qi35 7-wood – over the Srixon ZU85 3-iron that he's used for much of his career – for the wet conditions and long rough featured at Quail Hollow Club, and he was met with the same conditions as at Muirfield Village this week.
See the clubs he used for victory below.
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
7-wood: TaylorMade Qi35 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X
Irons: Srixon ZU85 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks SM10 (60-06K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Grip: Golf Pride Pro Only
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1