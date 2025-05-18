What is the playoff format for PGA Championship?

In the event of a tie for first place after 72 holes at the 2025 PGA Championship, there will be a three-hole aggregate score playoff on holes Nos. 16, 17 and 18 at Quail Hollow Club, the club’s demanding closing trio known as the "Green Mile." If still tied, there will be a hole-by-hole playoff beginning on No. 18, and if still tied after that, Nos. 16, 17 and 18 will be repeated until there is a winner.