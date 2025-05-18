What is the playoff format for PGA Championship?
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
In the event of a tie for first place after 72 holes at the 2025 PGA Championship, there will be a three-hole aggregate score playoff on holes Nos. 16, 17 and 18 at Quail Hollow Club, the club’s demanding closing trio known as the "Green Mile." If still tied, there will be a hole-by-hole playoff beginning on No. 18, and if still tied after that, Nos. 16, 17 and 18 will be repeated until there is a winner.
About the playoff holes: The 515-yard, par-4 16th features a generous fairway and a sharp dogleg-right toward a deep green complex guarded by water on the left side. The 216-yard, par-3 17th is played over a pond that also guards the green’s entire left side. The 504-yard, par-4 18th features a creek that comes into play on both the tee shot and approach, with a deep, narrow green also guarded by two bunkers on the right side.
The PGA Championship became a stroke-play event in 1958 after using a match-play format for its first 39 iterations.
There have been five PGA Championship playoffs using the current three-hole aggregate playoff:
- 2000: Tiger Woods def. Bob May
- 2004: Vijay Singh def. Chris DiMarco and Justin Leonard
- 2010: Martin Kaymer def. Bubba Watson
- 2011: Keegan Bradley def. Jason Dufner
- 2022: Justin Thomas def. Will Zalatoris
There were eight playoffs prior to the introduction of the three-hole aggregate format, with the first two in 1961 and 1967 using an 18-hole playoff format and six using a sudden-death format.
- 1961: Jerry Barber def. Don January (18-hole playoff)
- 1967: Don January def. Don Massengale (18-hole playoff)
- 1977: Lanny Wadkins def. Gene Littler (sudden-death, won on third extra hole)
- 1978: John Mahaffey def. Jerry Pate and Tom Watson (sudden-death, won on second extra hole)
- 1979: David Graham def. Ben Crenshaw (sudden-death, won on third extra hole)
- 1987: Larry Nelson def. Lanny Wadkins (sudden-death, won on first extra hole)
- 1993: Paul Azinger def. Greg Norman (sudden-death, won on second extra hole)
- 1996: Mark Brooks def. Kenny Perr