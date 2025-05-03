PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

1 Min Read

Latest

Taylor Pendrith wins THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2024

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR returns to the Lone Star State for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held at TPC Craig Ranch. THE CJ CUP is the final event for players to qualify for the Truist Championship, the next Signature Event on the calendar, via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.

    After a six-hour weather delay on Friday, players powered through a marathon Saturday, finishing well past sunset deep into the Texas twilight.

    Scottie Scheffler opened up an eight-shot lead with a 66 in Round 3, building the largest 54-hole lead on TOUR since Rory McIlroy in the 2011 U.S. Open. Erik van Rooyen, Adam Schenk and Ricky Castillo sit at 15-under, with Scheffler pacing the pack at 23-under.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groupings

    Marquee group

    • Noon: Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim (1st Tee)

    Featured groups

    • 8:55 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Ryan Fox (1st Tee)
    • 9:10 a.m.: David Skinns, Jake Knapp (1st Tee)

    Must reads

    Scottie Scheffler endures Texas twilight to build eight-shot lead at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Davis Riley assessed two-stroke penalty for using slope feature on distance-measuring device at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Leader of PGA TOUR Americas event receives one-stroke penalty for slow play

    The Five: Big-name FedExCup bubble boys midway through PGA TOUR season

    Despite 'wild journey,' Noah Goodwin wouldn't change anything about his path to PGA TOUR

    R3
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -23
    Thru
    F

    T2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T7

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T7

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    12

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T13

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T13

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T13

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*
