THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith wins THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2024
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR returns to the Lone Star State for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held at TPC Craig Ranch. THE CJ CUP is the final event for players to qualify for the Truist Championship, the next Signature Event on the calendar, via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.
After a six-hour weather delay on Friday, players powered through a marathon Saturday, finishing well past sunset deep into the Texas twilight.
Scottie Scheffler opened up an eight-shot lead with a 66 in Round 3, building the largest 54-hole lead on TOUR since Rory McIlroy in the 2011 U.S. Open. Erik van Rooyen, Adam Schenk and Ricky Castillo sit at 15-under, with Scheffler pacing the pack at 23-under.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groupings
Marquee group
- Noon: Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim (1st Tee)
Featured groups
- 8:55 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Ryan Fox (1st Tee)
- 9:10 a.m.: David Skinns, Jake Knapp (1st Tee)