Justin Thomas tabs Joe Greiner as fill-in caddie for Masters Tournament
Justin Thomas will have a new caddie on the bag at the Masters Tournament, but a familiar one to golf fans, as his full-time caddie Matt “Rev” Minister recovers from a recent back injury.
Thomas has tabbed Joe Greiner, previously the longtime caddie for Max Homa, to loop this week at Augusta National. Homa and Greiner separated after THE PLAYERS Championship last month, following a decade-plus run that included six PGA TOUR victories.
“Unfortunately, my caddie Rev hurt his back this week and isn’t able to be on the bag with me this week at Augusta,” Thomas posted Tuesday night on his Instagram story. “Rev is resting up so he gets better soon. I’m very lucky Joe Greiner is a great friend and able to help me out last minute.”
Thomas and Minister first began working together at the 2024 Masters. Thomas hasn’t won in that span but has come close, most recently at last month’s Valspar Championship, where he led with three holes remaining but was passed by a hard-charging Viktor Hovland.
Thomas, a two-time major champion, currently stands No. 8 on the Official World Golf Ranking.
The Homa-Greiner split followed a lengthy run that dated back to the 2014 Korn Ferry Tour, on which Thomas and Homa earned their PGA TOUR cards together. Thomas and Homa were also teammates on the winning U.S. Walker Cup Team in 2013; Thomas has often spoke of his high regard for Homa’s grit in bouncing back from slumps early in his career, where he twice lost his TOUR card and had to regain it through the Korn Ferry Tour.
Homa currently finds himself in a similar rut. Entering this week’s Masters, he hasn’t made the cut in a TOUR event featuring a 36-hole cut since The Open Championship last summer. But the silver lining is that he has proven he can overcome this nature of adversity inside the ropes. This week at Augusta National, he’ll look to rekindle the form of 2024, where he tied for third at the Masters in a career-best major showing.
“It was not my choice so it sucked, but we always had a deal that we're friends first and friendship mattered more than the work thing, and he was wise enough to do what he did,” Homa said Tuesday of separating from Greiner as player-caddie. “But I was happy that he did it, because I would rather – you know, at the end of my days we continue to be great friends than one of us resent the other for how hard this game can be on a relationship.
“So it sucks because I just pictured always walking fairways with Joe. But again … that was not the deal. I would rather walk life with Joe forever than this dumb game. So it's been hard to process, but also good in a way, because friendship does matter more than any of this stuff.”