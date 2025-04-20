PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Garrick Higgo takes advantage of Joel Dahmen's late meltdown to win in Dominican Republic

1 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Garrick Higgo secures win at Corales Puntacana

Garrick Higgo secures win at Corales Puntacana

    Written by Associated Press

    PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Garrick Higgo took advantage of Joel Dahmen's late meltdown to win the windy Corales Puntacana Championship on Sunday for his second PGA TOUR victory.

    Higgo got an unexpected share of the lead when Dahmen missed a 1-foot par putt on the par-3 17th for his second straight bogey, and won when Dahmen couldn't get an 8-foot par attempt to fall on the par-4 18th.

    Playing in the group ahead of Dahmen, Higgo also bogeyed the 17th, then parred the 18th for an even-par 72 and a 14-under 274 total. Dahmen shot 76 after leading after each of the first three rounds in the event he won in 2021 for his lone tour title.

    Higgo, a 25-year-old left-hander from South Africa, also won the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree. The former UNLV player earned a two-year exemption with the victory, but doesn't get a spot in the Masters.


    Garrick Higgo’s interview after winning the Corales Puntacana

    Garrick Higgo’s interview after winning the Corales Puntacana


    Dahmen tied for second with Alejandro Tosti (68), Keith Mitchell (71), Jeremy Paul (72) and Michael Thorbjornsen (73). Thorbjornsen missed a 4-foot par putt on 18.

    Ben Polland, set to defend his title next week in the PGA Professional Championship, tied for 53rd at 1 under after a 74.

    Official

    RBC Heritage

    1

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T3

    CAN
    M. Hughes
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    7

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    T8

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +3

    T11

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T11

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T13

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T13

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T13

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW