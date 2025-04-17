Rory McIlroy talks Masters win, takeaways from Augusta National after completing career Grand Slam

After making the winning putt in the playoff, what came out of me on the last green was at least 11 years, if not 14 years of pent-up emotion. It was all relief. There wasn't much joy in that reaction. It was all relief. And then, the joy came pretty soon after that. It was a decade-plus of emotion that came out of me. Since 2011 (when he held a four-shot lead with nine holes to play at Augusta National), I think it's so ironic as well. I got to my locker on Sunday morning and there was a note in there from Angel Cabrera, and just wishing me luck. And Angel was the player I played with on the final day in 2011, so it was a nice touch. Thankfully I got the job done.