Max Homa’s rally, Bernhard Langer’s near-miss lead Masters cut-line drama

Langer owned that record for oldest to make a Masters cut until Couples broke it two years ago. Couples needed a birdie at 18 to extend his record but made bogey after driving into the trees right of the fairway. Couples shot 77 on Friday after a 1-under 71 on Thursday that made him the second-oldest player to shoot under par at the Masters (Tom Watson was a month older when he shot under par in 2015).