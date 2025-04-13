Augusta National moves 16th hole location to honor 1975
2 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau and Shane Lowry walk to the 16th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Written by Sean Martin
AUGUSTA, Ga. – As the lone major that returns to the same venue every year, the Masters Tournament enjoys a familiarity with golf fans that other tournaments cannot replicate.
There are traditions that they have grown accustomed to seeing on an annual basis each April. The Sunday hole locations, especially on the famed course’s second nine, are among them. But Masters officials have moved the hole location on 16 from a familiar position to one with historical significance.
The back-left hole location on 16 is one that patrons and fans have grown used to seeing on Sundays. When the hole is placed there, it is surrounded by several slopes that funnel shots toward the hole, making the 16th another birdie opportunity after the famed par-5 13th and 15th holes.
It is that hole location where Tiger Woods hit his famous chip in 2005 and knocked it close 14 years later to all but clinch his fifth Masters title.
That hole location will not be used this Sunday, though. In a nod to the 50th anniversary of the dramatic 1975 Masters, the tournament will place the hole atop a plateau on the green’s back-right portion. Those same slopes that send balls rolling toward the traditional Sunday location will now repel shots that fail to find the small section where today’s hole is located.
While Jack Nicklaus’ 1986 Masters is the sentimental favorite when ranking past Masters, many consider the 1975 edition of this tournament to be the best duel. Nicklaus won his fifth Masters that year, finishing one shot ahead of fellow Hall of Famers Johnny Miller and Tom Weiskopf.
The 16th is where Nicklaus executed his most famous shot from that victory, holing a 40-foot birdie putt. Nicklaus was tied for the lead when he hit a poor 5-iron to 40 feet on 16. While he was waiting for Tom Watson to take a drop after hitting his tee shot on 16 into the water, Nicklaus saw Weiskopf hole a 15-foot putt to retake the lead.
“That will be evil music ringing in Jack Nicklaus’ ears,” announcer Ben Wright said.
Nicklaus had a feeling as he stood over that putt, however. “I think I can make this,” he thought. He took off running after he did. Weiskopf was watching from the tee.
“I knew Tom was going to have a tough time playing the hole after watching me make 2,” Nicklaus said.
Weiskopf tried to hit an easy 5-iron on 16 but caught it heavy, his ball coming to rest 100 feet short of the hole. He three-putted, and the two-shot swing gave Nicklaus the lead again.
“In all the time I’ve played golf, I thought this was the most exciting display I had ever seen,” Nicklaus said.
And now, 50 years later, players will have an opportunity to hit the same shot that propelled Nicklaus to victory.